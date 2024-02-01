Lead Product Manager - B2B Customers

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:



Job Description:

At BP, we are playing to win!

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re owning the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

We believe our portfolio of businesses and investments in growth and transformation will result in a company with the scale, brand, capabilities, talent, and values to succeed as the digital revolution transforms our society, our industry, and to our planet.

Job description:

As a Product Manager, Customer & Partner, you will be responsible for the definition and development of a digital product, ensuring customer need, argument, strategic alignment, feature reuse and innovation are led throughout the Product Lifecycle. Taking ownership for the global delivery, this role will lead country or domain teams to drive scale and new market entry of new product offerings that serve our B2B customers – service station owners, sophisticated convenience retailers and fuel distributors.

What we offer:

Your day your way – Hybrid + flexible working + up to 18 weeks of paid parental leave

Competitive salary + annual cash bonuses + 12% Super

Global share match + discounted fuel + global recognition programme

Learning and development + Internal mobility opportunities

In this role you will be:

Working closely with business teams, leaders, science, and engineering teams in an agile development environment to launch new products, platforms, and features

Understanding and presenting customer requirements and shaping the product strategy and vision and ensuring effective cost and revenue management

Aligning multiple product work streams to a single coherent vision, ensuring revenue and customer satisfaction goals are met as well as ensuring that the product supports bp’s overall strategy and goals

Partnering daily with DevOps squads to develop and run digital applications, ensuring the voice of the customer is incorporated into the product team activity, maintaining an up-to-date delivery roadmap with a clear focus on business value.

Providing visibility of delivery to internal and external partners - sales teams, customer service, marketing & field ops - raising issues as required to drive product launches

Supporting the management of service outcomes with suppliers and partners who provide developers to augment your team.

Ability to handle security incidents and prioritize backlogs, providing guidance and empowering the team to perform most optimally

Coordinating across collaborating software development teams to drive technology integration requirements and processes

What do you need to be successful:

Demonstrable track record of discovering customer needs and translating them into inspirational, innovative solutions and detailed product requirements.

Ability to immerse yourself in knowing your internal and/or external customer(s) needs to reimagine and innovate product solutions

Strong customer-centric approach and can demonstrate how they have previously built customer need and value into their products

Ability to influence and build a culture of exploration with Engineers and UX designers to tackle core customer needs without formal authority,

A solid understanding of Software Development and Software Operations along with the concept of DevOps

Experience in collaborating with teams in using relevant agile frameworks, such as Scrum and Kanban, ensuring quality and software operability are included into all aspects of the delivery lifecycle from the very beginning.

Familiarity with, at least 2 business cycles of experience with modeling product economics such as: CAC, NPV, ROIC, or other commercial measures

Excellent fundamentals in business analytics and data platform design

Strong knowledge and/or keen interest in emerging tools and technologies

Experience building and selling software as a service and/or web solutions to small to mid-size businesses.

Essential Education:

Business, Economics, STEM degree, MBA or equivalent experience

Application process:

We encourage candidates of all backgrounds and experience to apply. Please submit your resume and cover letter explaining your interest for the role.

If you’d like to understand more about working at BP and the exciting work we do in Innovation and Engineering, please have a read through Innovation & engineering | What we do | Home (bp.com)

To be eligible to apply, you must be a citizen/permanent resident of either AU or NZ



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



