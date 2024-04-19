Lead Product Manager (Commodity/Energy Trading)

This role is not eligible for relocation

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



Responsible for assuring functional design, resolve technical design issues and is accountable for solution design decision making

Acts as product SME for the associated delivery teams, developing a position as trusted advisor.

Close alignment with business and I&E teams to align on product roadmap, demand pipeline, capacity, and capability requirements.

Ability to coach and mentor wider team members - playing a key role in elevating the overall capabilities around the business domain and product knowledge.

Provide leadership to the teams and be responsible for each team members development plan and performance management.

Point of escalation for issues which adversely affect systems performance, design, or functionalities.

Strong leadership, sound analytical skill and change management capabilities to work independently on transformation, improvement initiatives, liaising effectively with senior stakeholders and vendors on sophisticated problems etc.

Describe technology in terms easily understood by business customers and set realistic customer expectations for the project outcome. Adjust customer expectations in accordance with changes in scope.

Generate innovative approaches to existing problems or new opportunities.

Produce high quality analysis, including collecting precise and accurate user stories and acceptance criteria to be used by developers and test automation frameworks.

Understand system constraints and opportunities to advise design.

Work with design and architecture on design options and potential systems and process solutions.

Lead cross-team consensus and acceptance of requirements, ensuring important sign offs

Build strong business intimacy with commercial partners

Work closely with the I&E teams in London and India and with our global user community

Essential Education:

Membership of a technical or professional body that has confirmed an individual has reached a level of capability within a technical or professional field (usually but not necessarily obtained through examinations) or Formal certification that they can undertake specialist work or processes e.g. PMI.

Bachelor or master’s degree in computer science, engineering, information systems, economics or a numerate degree

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

At least 10 years of hands-on experience implementing and extending features in OpenLink Endur

Endur configuration for Deal lifecycle, Confirmations, Settlement invoicing and scheduling

Understanding of Endur Reporting architecture, including understanding of core Risk simulation results and modules of Endur such as APM, TPM, DMS, Connex and EOD Workflows

Understand Endur deployment procedures including CMM import/export and cloud DevOps

Experience working across all areas of the trading floor of Front/Mid/Back office but with a focus on Front and Mid

Expert in non-linear instruments in a Commodity/Energy Trading environment and how to represent them in OpenLink Endur.

Comfortable in liaising with both Traders and Quant developers on option pricing models ranging from standard option products through to sophisticated cross-commodity physical options such as gas & power swing, tolling etc

Working with business analysts and traders to elaborate requirements, design and implement efficient application solutions

Implementing a test regime to ensure solution quality across the delivery

Working with a hybrid team of delivery resources (internal & external); utilising scrum methodology where relevant

Experience working on power traded market in the Asia Pacific region (Australia, Japan etc)

Working with solution architecture to ensure an end-to-end application landscape which meets business requirements

Reviewing and elaborating interface specifications for other systems connecting to Endur.



