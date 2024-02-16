Lead Product Manager - EV CPO

This role is not eligible for relocation

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

Overall Job Purpose

Are you passionate about solving complex customer and business problems at scale?

Do you dream of well-designed and intuitive products and customer experiences?

Do you want to be the one who introduces change to help tens of millions of customers make smarter energy choices for themselves, their families, and the planet?

Do you want to change the way people access and consume secure, sustainable energy?

If you answered yes to all these questions, then product management at bp may be a fit for you.

Product Management at bp is a booming, vibrant craft that requires reimagining the status quo, finding value creation opportunities, and driving innovative and sustainable customer experiences through technology.

The Lead Product Manager is responsible for the definition and development of a digital product, ensuring customer need, argument, strategic alignment, feature reuse and innovation are led throughout the Product Lifecycle of the CPO, for example the CPMS (Charge Point Management System), payments, and other components of the charge point operations. Taking ownership for the global delivery, this role will lead domain teams to drive scale and new market entry of new product offerings.

This role is in an exciting new area that is responsible for creating new products and solving difficult customer problems.

Human centered:

Research key customer trends and competitor activity in relation to the relevant business area to build a knowledge hub to continually improve product performance

Knows how to bring customer problem discovery and user experience into the behaviors of the team and apply them optimally

Strong customer-centric approach and can demonstrate how they have previously built customer need and value into their products

Must be able to communicate clearly and concisely

Demonstrable track record of discovering customer needs and translating them into inspirational, innovative solutions and detailed product requirements

Work closely with business teams, leaders, science, and engineering teams in an agile development environment to launch new products, platforms, features and experiences which delight our customers

Business focused:

Partner daily with DevOps squads to develop and run digital applications, ensuring the voice of the customer is incorporated into the product team activity, maintaining an up-to-date delivery roadmap with a clear focus on business value

Continually seeks to accelerate development strategically through external partnership or re-use of internal capabilities, including our venture portfolio, identifying ‘best of breed’ features and crafting a robust buy / build / partner strategy against the product roadmap

Provide visibility of delivery to internal and external partners, raising issues as required to drive product launches

As needed, supports the management of service outcomes with suppliers and partners who provide developers to augment your team

Experience in getting the best from existing partners and understand when and how to partner to build advantage in the market

You will be an owner a subset of product features; making strategic product recommendations which are grounded in data and insights

You will assist in shaping the product roadmap to bring the broader team’s vision to life by collaborating with a cross-functional team of engineers, designers, business partners, data professionals and other stakeholders

You will drive the day-to-day product development schedule from design through to release for your specific portfolio of features, own the product life cycle, and define and monitor metrics that measure the success of the product

Technology driven:

You'll partner with your technology peers and to influence end-state architecture and drive secure, resilient, performant, and scalable technology solutions that solve material customer and business problems

A solid understanding of Software Development and Software Operations along with the concept of DevOps

Solid understanding and experience of Service Design including commercial and business development considerations

Experience in collaborating with teams in using relevant agile frameworks, such as Scrum and Kanban, ensuring quality and software operability are included into all aspects of the delivery lifecycle from the very beginning

Demonstrable ability to manage security incidents and prioritize backlogs, providing guidance and empowering the team to perform most optimally

Must have a solid grasp of software-as-a-service, web services and application design

Strong knowledge and/or keen interest in emerging tools and technologies

Excellent fundamentals in business analytics and data platform design

You will be responsible for defining projects, collecting requirements, writing detailed functional specifications, including user experiences in collaboration with design colleagues, and executing data driven cost/benefit analysis

Transformational Leadership

Effectively manage the planning, execution, delivery, and release of sophisticated cross-team engineering initiatives, establishing teams that continually perform at a high level

Guides teams to reflect and identify improvements and move them towards dedication, working with teams remove obstacles and resolve issues

Acts as coach or mentor to guide teams and individuals to adopting an agile mentality and is seen as a leader in agile behaviors and practices

Deep ability to communicate, collaborate and influence cross-discipline problem solving effectively to facilitate discussion and the development of alternatives or different approaches and to achieve business outcomes. Able to demonstrate ability to be relatable to tech and non-tech partners

You'll influence a broad set of stakeholders across the enterprise to successfully deliver on your portfolio/product vision

You will influence and create culture with Engineers and UX designers to solve core customer needs. You’ll therefore need to demonstrate the ability to successfully influence stakeholders without formal authority, leading cross functional teams across geographies and business units

Be able to demonstrate technical fluency; comfort understanding and discussing technology concepts, schedule tradeoffs and new opportunities with technical team members

Intellectually curious: comfortable navigating between the big ideas and executional realities to create an achievable strategic product vision. Comfortable with ambiguity, a hunger to learn and a seeker of new challenges.

Communicator & Influencer: comfortable influencing a group of executives as well as communicating your product vision clearly to your associates and partners. You can be open to different communication styles and listen carefully to diverse sets of ideas.

Do-er: you're biased toward action and are willing to make commitments and trade-offs with other leaders to remove impediments for your team; you are a leader obsessed with delivering valuable in an iterative way focusing on minimum viable products that, ultimately, lead to minimum lovable experiences.

Passionate & customer focus: you care about growing others and bringing them together around what's possible. You have a desire and ability to connect with our external or internal customers to fully understand their needs and build long lasting relationships.

Learner: you have an appetite to learn new things or new technologies all while exhibiting humbleness when exploring unknown technologies; you will seek for internal solutions

Team player: you enjoy working with diverse people and driving the team toward a common goal. You are also able to coach others and be a mentor in product development. You are an expert in guiding pods/ sprint team towards outcomes for customers and the business. Uses human-centered design, analytics, business modeling and iterative MVPs. Provides people leadership, team leadership, and models cross-discipline/org influence.

Business, Economics, STEM degree, MBA or equivalent experience



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Problem Solving



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.