Lead Product Manager - Germany

The bp Mobility & Convenience and Pulse global organization operates in multiple regions i.e. ANZ, Americas, South Africa and Europe. The team innovates, develops, maintains and drives technology outcomes for the mobility & convenience businesses aligned to the global technology strategy.
A Lead Product Manager takes ownership of overall product and portfolio success, focusing on understanding customer needs and identifying opportunities to significantly improve its experience. This role involves defining product strategy, crafting a compelling vision, and driving the product lifecycle from concept to launch and scaling. Collaboration is key, working closely with engineers, designers, and business partners to deliver impactful solutions. The role requires a methodical approach to evaluating outcomes, ensuring alignment with bp’s financial, operational, and customer strategies. As a hands-on contributor, the Product Manager manages day-to-day accountability and performance management to achieve product success.
The Lead Product Manager at this level demonstrates strong expertise in product management practices, including strategic business analysis, customer-focused development, and operational and technical optimization. They independently lead initiatives, refine product strategies, analyzing complex data sets, and drive technical improvements. Their advanced understanding of data-driven decision-making ensures that products meet both customer and business needs. They guide teams through product lifecycles, solve operational challenges, and maintain alignment with organizational goals. With comprehensive knowledge of their domain, they influence outcomes and mentor less experienced team members.
BS/MS in Business, Economics, STEM or equivalent experience
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms (Inactive), Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving
