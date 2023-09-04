Lead Product Manager - Procurement

Job summary

Responsible for delivering business analysis and consulting activities for the defined specialism using advanced technical capabilities, building and maintaining effective working relationships with a range of stakeholders, ensuring relevant standards are defined and maintained, and managing process and system improvements to deliver business value. Specialisms: Business Analysis; Data Management and Data Science; Digital Innovation.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for delivering business analysis and consulting activities for the defined specialism using advanced technical capabilities, building and maintaining effective working relationships with a range of stakeholders, ensuring relevant standards are defined and maintained, and managing process and system improvements to deliver business value. Specialisms: Business Analysis; Data Management and Data Science; Digital Innovation.



Job Description:

About us

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re owning the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

We believe our portfolio of businesses and investments in growth and transformation will result in a company with the scale, brand, capabilities, talent, and values to succeed as the digital revolution transforms our society, our industry and our planet.

Role Synopsis

Product Management at bp is a booming, vibrant craft that requires reimagining the status quo, finding value creation opportunities, and driving innovative and sustainable customer experiences through technology.

Principal Product Managers at bp drive innovation and strategy for digital products. They closely collaborate with senior executives across bp to set strategy, understand user and company needs, adapt/re-work business process design and user experiences, and develop evergreen business cases and plans that realize, track, and refine the uplift gained from digital products. This includes but is not limited to capturing and prioritizing product features at the strategic runway level; understanding and communicating customer requirements; shaping the product strategy and vision; and ensuring effective cost and revenue management.

This is a hands-on role with the expectation that you will bring day to day accountability and performance management to the product.

Business/ Function specifics

bp Procurement function is part of bp’s group Finance entity and is responsible for increasing the value from third-party spend through a safe, ethical and competitive supply chain.

Procurement drives continuous improvement to unlock supplier potential and eradicate waste, and seek innovation, breakthrough technology and new ways of working to deliver differentiated performance through the supply chain.

drives digital transformation (centralize, digitize and optimize) across all elements of tax function and plays a pivotal role to unlock value in Operations.

Essential Skills / Experience:

Strong product management background

Have a sound understanding of modern software engineering (DevOps; CICD, automation, QA, tooling, etc)

I clear understanding of the procurement value chain; from supplier management, sourcing, contracting, order management to payment

Experience working with a procurement function in a digital capacity.

Be familiar with modern software architecture.

Be confident in managing security incident responses and operational integrity issues.

Bring new collaboration techniques to the table.

Demonstrate a flexible attitude.

Be respectful and embrace inclusion.

Implementation or support experience of ERP and SAP products such as ARIBA, Fieldglass and S/4 HANA or SAP ECC

Communication - Able to relate to and communicate with both business and technology partners.

Stakeholder management – Able to understand and respond to the drivers and concerns of a wide range of business and technical partners.

Conflict resolution - Ability to facilitate discussion and the development of alternatives or different approaches.

Political awareness - Be able to work/collaborate/communicate effectively with upper management, and internal/external partners.

Problem solving skills - organizational and analytical skills, and the ability to work round obstacles to get things done.

Partner/Supplier management – Understanding of key processes and how to get the best from our Partners.

Key characteristics of senior product leaders

Intellectually curious: comfortable navigating between the big ideas and executional realities to create an achievable strategic product vision. Comfortable with ambiguity, a hunger to learn and a seeker of new challenges.

Communicator & Influencer: comfortable influencing a group of executives as well as communicating your product vision clearly to your associates and partners. You can be open to different communication styles and listen carefully to diverse sets of ideas.

Do-er: you're biased toward action and are willing to make commitments and trade-offs with other leaders to remove impediments for your team; you are a leader obsessed with delivering valuable in an iterative way focusing on minimum viable products that, ultimately, lead to minimum lovable experiences.

Passionate & customer focus: you care about growing others and bringing them together around what's possible. You have a desire and ability to connect with our external or internal customers to fully understand their needs and build long lasting relationships.

Learner: you have an appetite to learn new things or new technologies all while exhibiting humbleness when exploring unknown technologies; you will seek for internal solutions

Team player: you enjoy working with diverse people and driving the team toward a common goal. You are also able to coach others and be a mentor in product development. You are an expert in guiding pods/ sprint team towards outcomes for customers and the business. Uses human-centered design, analytics, business modeling and iterative MVPs. Provides people leadership, team leadership, and models cross-discipline/org influence.

Essential Education:

Business, Economics, STEM degree, MBA or equivalent experience



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Problem Solving



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.