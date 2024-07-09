Lead Product Manager- Procurement

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

* eed experience in Procurement*

About us

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re owning the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

We believe our portfolio of businesses and investments in growth and transformation will result in a company with the scale, brand, capabilities, talent, and values to succeed as the digital revolution transforms our society, our industry and our planet.

Role Synopsis

Are you passionate about solving complex customer and business problems at scale?

Do you dream of well-designed and intuitive products and customer experiences?

Do you want to be the one who introduces change to help tens of millions of customers make smarter energy choices for themselves, their families, and the planet?

Do you want to change the way people access and consume secure, sustainable energy?

If you answered yes to all these questions, then you may be a right fit.

Product Management at bp is a booming, vibrant craft that requires reimagining the status quo, finding value creation opportunities, and driving innovative and sustainable customer experiences through technology.

Principal Product Managers at bp drive innovation and strategy for digital products. They closely collaborate with senior executives across bp to set strategy, understand user and company needs, adapt/re-work business process design and user experiences, and develop evergreen cases and plans that realize, track, and refine the uplift gained from digital products. This includes but is not limited to collecting and prioritizing product features at the strategic runway level; understanding and communicating customer requirements; shaping the product strategy and vision; and ensuring effective cost and revenue management.

This is a hands-on role with the expectation that you will bring day to day accountability and performance management to the product.

Key accountabilities and experience by skill categories (Generic)

Human centered:

Ability to deeply immerse yourself in knowing your internal and/or external customer(s) needs to reinvent and innovate product solutions.

Demonstrable track record of discovering customer needs and translating them into inspirational, innovative solutions and detailed product requirements, for customer facing online and mobile products or services, in light of industry trends, emerging technologies and business and customers insights.

Deep ability to “coach-up” team members and drive cross-discipline problem solving to achieve business outcomes.

Work closely with business teams, leaders, science, and engineering teams in an agile development environment to launch new products, platforms, features and experiences which delight our customers.

Business focused:

Develop a compelling portfolio or product vision for our organization to deliver capabilities that empower differentiated customer experiences and deliver breakthrough business value.

Lead teams that translates vision into strategic product roadmaps with an agile delivery approach in partnership with Tech while handling cyber, operational and/or regulatory risks.

Making strategic product decisions which are grounded in data and insights.

Deeply skilled in business awareness and able to coach and guide business modeling, critical thinking, analytical models to forecast and supervise performance, and directional road mapping.

Strong experience in data modeling and data analytics

Brings in a solid grasp of software-as-a-service, web services and application design.

Deep experience guiding and modeling product economics such as: CAC, NPV, ROIC, or other commercial measures.

Demonstrable experience defining integrated business drivers and their related metrics.

Excellent fundamentals in business analytics and data platform design

Shows ability in being able to decipher between functional impact, business impact, and good user experience. Picking the best balance between the 3

Strong business-focused problem-solving skills.

Define the product roadmap and bring your vision to life by leading a cross-functional team of engineers, designers and program managers.

Lead, drive, and coach others in the day-to-day product development schedule from design through to release, be responsible for the product life cycle and define and monitor metrics that measure the success of the product.

Technology driven:

Partnering with Technology leaders to influence end-state architecture and drive secure, resilient, performant, and scalable technology solutions that solve material customer and business problems.

Highly knowledgeable in the areas of software development

Familiarity with LEAN Product development and deliverables - business model canvases, lean product canvases

Solid understanding and a keen interest in emerging tools and technologies

Strong iterative design practices and platform oriented thinking and design

Be responsible to make technology investments decision by assessing opportunities for reusing Enterprise solutions or for and building new ones with extensibility & enterprise scalability in mind.

Coordinate and guide cross-functional software development teams for technology integration processes to develop and implement technical products, software applications or websites.

Being responsible for defining projects, collecting requirements, writing detailed functional specifications, including user experiences in collaboration with design colleagues, and executing data driven cost/benefit analysis.

Transformational Leadership

Influence a broad set of senior executives across the enterprise and your organization who are stakeholders or delivery partner to successfully deliver on your portfolio/product vision.

Establish a long-term product portfolio strategy, informed by customer and business needs, to gain alignment, secure resources and overcome impediments to bring products to market.

Uses and ensures application of “right-fit” methods encompassing: Human centered design, analytics, business modeling and iterative, MVPs.

Expert ability to represent business goals and set strategic direction. Guides multi-discipline pod towards outcomes for customers and the business.

Demonstrated ability to define and execute agile, iterative product launches.

Provides people leadership, team leadership, and has demonstrable experience in influencing across organizations.

Can communicate effectively with tech and non-tech teammates, able to create alignment across multiple teams.

Ability to create alignment across multiple teams, leveraging excellent communication, presentation, and interpersonal skills with an ability to defend product decisions.

Influence and create culture with Engineers and UX designers to solve core customer needs. Therefore need to demonstrate the ability to successfully influence partners without formal authority, leading cross functional teams across geographies and business units.

Be able to demonstrate technical fluency; comfort understanding and discussing technology concepts, schedule tradeoffs and new opportunities with technical team members.

Key characteristics of senior product leaders

Intellectually curious: comfortable navigating between the big ideas and executional realities to create an achievable strategic product vision. Comfortable with ambiguity, a hunger to learn and a seeker of new challenges.

Communicator & Influencer: comfortable influencing a group of executives as well as communicating your product vision clearly to your associates and partners. You can be open to different communication styles and listen carefully to diverse sets of ideas.

Do-er: you're biased toward action and are willing to make commitments and trade-offs with other leaders to remove impediments for your team; you are a leader obsessed with delivering valuable in an iterative way focusing on minimum viable products that, ultimately, lead to minimum lovable experiences.

Passionate & customer focus: Care about growing others and bringing them together around what's possible. Having a desire and ability to connect with our external or internal customers to fully understand their needs and build long lasting relationships.

Learner: you have an appetite to learn new things or new technologies all while exhibiting humbleness when exploring unknown technologies; you will seek for internal solutions

Great teammate: you enjoy working with diverse people and driving the team toward a common goal. You are also able to coach others and be a mentor in product development. You are an expert in guiding pods/ sprint team towards outcomes for customers and the business. Uses human-centered design, analytics, business modeling and iterative MVPs. Provides people leadership, team leadership, and models cross-discipline/org influence.

Business/ Function specifics

bp Procurement function is part of bp’s group Finance entity and is responsible for maximizing the value from third-party spend through a safe, ethical and competitive supply chain.

Procurement drives continuous improvement to unlock supplier potential and eradicate waste, and seek innovation, breakthrough technology and new ways of working to deliver differentiated performance through the supply chain.

drives digital transformation (centralize, digitize and optimize) across all elements of tax function and plays a pivotal role to unlock value in Operations.

Essential Skills / Experience:

Strong product management background

Have a sound understanding of modern software engineering (DevOps; CICD, automation, QA, tooling, etc)

I clear understanding of the procurement value chain; from supplier management, sourcing, contracting, order management to payment

Experience working with a procurement function in a digital capacity.

Be familiar with modern software architecture.

Be confident in handling security incident responses and operational integrity issues.

Bring new collaboration techniques to the table.

Demonstrate a flexible mindset.

Be respectful and adopt inclusion.

Implementation or support experience of ERP and SAP products such as ARIBA, Fieldglass and S/4 HANA or SAP ECC

Communication - Able to relate to and connect with both business and technology partners.

Partner management – Able to understand and respond to the drivers and concerns of a wide range of business and technical partners.

Conflict resolution - Able to facilitate discussion and the development of alternatives or different approaches.

Political awareness - Be able to work/collaborate/communicate effectively with upper management, and internal/external partners.

Problem solving skills - organizational and analytical skills, and the ability to work round obstacles to get things done.

Partner/Supplier management – Understanding of key processes and how to get the best from our Partners.

Essential Education:

Business, Economics, STEM degree, MBA or equivalent experience



Travel Requirement:

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.