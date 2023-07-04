Lead Product Manager

The GPTI (Gas and Power Trading International) Gas and Power Technology team require an accomplished expert with advanced ETRM (Energy Trading and Risk Management) Power experience. Based in Singapore, and under the direction of the GPTI Gas and Power Principal Product Manager, your primary responsibility will be to execute the inflight activities to support the growth ambitions of the Asia Pacific Power trading business. This will entail detailed requirements gathering, a gap analysis against existing implementations with major contribution on the functional design and supporting projects through to delivery. The candidate will ideally possess experience across front, middle and back-office business functions and a proven track record for strategic thinking and execution. You will use your experience and understanding of all aspects of energy trading to deliver quality solutions to our business. This includes different linear and non-linear instruments across commodities and a deep functional understanding of concepts such as pricing, exposure and P&L. You are a self-starter with a proven delivery track record in analysis, design and implementation of complex business solutions. Partnering with business users you will work as part of a diverse project team and lead existing teams to deliver high quality solutions in the most efficient and cost-effective manner.
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Problem Solving
