As part of our pivot from an international oil company to an integrated energy company, bp is progressing decarbonization and low carbon energy solutions with the target of getting to net zero by 2050 or sooner. It’s an exciting time to be involved in energy at bp, and we can’t wait to see the work our team does to better the world in action. ROLE SYNOPSIS The Asset Management Product Group is set up to bring together the development and operation of digital products for Production and Operations. Our internal customers develop hydrocarbon resources, deliver projects, operate refineries as well as oil and gas production assets. We are looking for a Lead Product Manager to focus on delivering digital products for the Cherry Point Refinery. They closely collaborate with members of the Cherry Point staff to set strategy, understand user and business needs and user experiences, and develop evergreen business cases and plans that realize, track, and refine the uplift gained from digital products. This includes but is not limited to capturing and prioritizing product features; understanding and communicating customer requirements; shaping the product strategy and vision; and ensuring effective cost and revenue management. The Lead Product Manager will be an active member of a team within the product line, and will contribute to product line strategy, roadmaps and operating plans. As bp is driving a group wide digital agenda, this role will also need to work closely with other key strategies and the Technology Leads from the other Digital Disciplines and sub-Disciplines: e.g., Architecture & Data, Digital Design, Software Engineering, Service Engineering, Platform Engineering. We are hiring leaders who can work through ambiguity and collaborate across teams and most importantly within our businesses. This is a hands-on role with the expectation that you will bring day to day accountability and performance management to your product.

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



Key Characteristics:

Intellectually Curious: Comfortable navigating between the big ideas and executional realities to create an achievable strategic product vision. Comfortable with ambiguity, a hunger to learn and a seeker of new challenges.

Communicator& Influencer: Comfortable influencing a group of executives as well as communicating your product vision clearly to your associates and partners. You can be open to different communication styles and listen carefully to diverse sets of ideas.

Do-er: You are a leader obsessed with delivering valuable in an iterative way focusing on minimum viable products that, ultimately, lead to minimum lovable experiences.

Passionate& Customer Focused: Care about growing others and bringing them together around what's possible. You have a desire and ability to connect with our internal customers to fully understand their needs and build long-lasting relationships.

Learner: Have an appetite to learn new things or new technologies all while exhibiting humbleness when exploring unknown technologies; you will seek for internal solutions before building new

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

You’ll be a key leader to develop a compelling vision for the Cherry Point Product area to deliver capabilities that empower differentiated customer experiences and deliver breakthrough business value.

Handles the development of Products and Services through their full life cycle from inception, growth, maturity, decline to retirement.

Leads Product DevOps squads, continuously improving and delivering at pace for our business.

Supports teams in using relevant agile frameworks, such as Scrum and Kanban. Provide visibility of deliverables, delays, blockers to collaborators and the wider team through standard tools and ceremonies.

Works with Business Product Champions and SMEs on planning and maintaining an up-to-date delivery roadmap, product canvas and backlog with a clear focus on business value.

Work with other Lead Product Managers to bring the best products to Cherry Point

Brings together different digital disciplines from UX, Service Engineering, Platform Engineering, Software Engineering, as well as Technical Specialists / SME Engineering to support alignment across the organization.

Mentor and coaches a small team

Vendor Software-as-a-Service products/services and statements of work

Finances and budget to support Product delivery and operational squads

Risks and issues mitigation of delivery and operations

Product incidents and trade-off decisions on priority (hot fix versus new functionality)

ESSENTIAL EDUCATION:

STEM degree

Business, Economics or equivalent experience

ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS:

Strong experience in Product Management

Overall experience and deeply skilled in software development and software operations processes, including cloud-based delivery, DevOps model, digital Service ownership (ServiceNow Service Owner).

Demonstrate experience in developing and launching digital Products in Oil and Gas, with some understanding of refinery operations, Biofuels or Hydrogen production.

A solid grasp of software-as-a-service, web services and application design

Be delivery orientated and demonstrated agile ways of working (agile ceremonies, backlog prioritization, MVPs)

Experience driving product vision, go-to-market strategy, product design and Product Management through ServiceNow.

Experience negotiating scope and dependencies.

Proven influencing and persuasion skills to operate successfully among multiple collaborators groups with varying priorities.

Deep ability to “coach-up” team members and drive cross-discipline problem solving to achieve business outcomes.

User-first approach: understand and appreciate the importance of discovery and user experience design process.

understand and appreciate the importance of discovery and user experience design process. Have a sound understanding of modern software engineering and architecture (e.g. DevOps; CICD, automation, QA, tooling, etc.).

Be confident in handling security incident responses.

Conflict resolution - Able to facilitate discussion and the development of alternatives or different approaches.

Able to facilitate discussion and the development of alternatives or different approaches. Partner/Supplier management – Understanding of key processes and how to get the best from our Partners.

DESIRABLE CRITERIA

Experience working in global, geographically dispersed teams.

Experience working in refining business

WHY JOIN US

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital innovation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Influencing, Problem Solving, Product Management, Product Strategies, Product Vision



