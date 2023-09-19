Lead Product Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

The Asset management team are looking for a dynamic and technically savvy product manager who can help us to scale IIoT, Robotics & Edge technologies to our Production & Operations, Gas and Low Carbon portfolio. The demand for remote access to field data is increasing as bp strives to lead the transition to net zero, and the need to understand our portfolio’s needs and prioritize product investment and delivery within our existing platform infrastructure is a key requirement.

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

We believe our portfolio of businesses and investments in growth and transformation will result in a company with the scale, brand, capabilities, talent, and values to succeed as the digital revolution transforms our society, our industry and our planet.

Role Synopsis

Are you passionate about solving complex customer and business problems at scale?

Do you dream of well-designed and intuitive products and customer experiences?

Do you want to be the one who introduces change to help tens of millions of customers make more inquisitive energy choices for themselves, their families, and the planet?

Do you want to change the way people access and consume secure, sustainable energy?

If you answered yes to all these questions, then product management at bp may be a fit for you.

Product Management at bp is a booming, vibrant craft that requires re imagining the status quo, finding value creation opportunities, and driving innovative and sustainable customer experiences through technology.

Product Managers at bp drive innovation and strategy for digital products. They closely collaborate with collaborators across bp to set strategy, understand user and company needs, adapt/re-work business process design and user experiences, and develop evergreen cases and plans that realize, track, and refine the uplift gained from digital products. This includes but is not limited to gaining and prioritizing product features at the strategic runway level; understanding and communicating customer requirements; shaping the product strategy and vision; and ensuring effective cost and revenue management.

This is a hands-on role with the expectation that you will bring day to day accountability and performance management to the product.

Key accountability and experience by skill categories

Human centered:

Ability to deeply immerse yourself in knowing your internal and/or external customer(s) needs to reinvent and innovate product solutions

Demonstrable track record of discovering customer needs and translating them into inspirational, innovative solutions and detailed product requirements, for customer facing online and mobile products or services, in light of industry trends, emerging technologies and business and customers insights

Deep ability to “coach-up” team members and drive cross-discipline problem solving to achieve business outcomes

Work closely with business teams, leaders, science, and engineering teams in an agile development environment to launch new products, platforms, features and experiences which delight our customers

Business focused:

Familiar with energy sector needs and requirements for field to cloud data solutions.

You’ll be a key leader to develop a compelling portfolio or product vision for our organization to deliver capabilities that empower differentiated customer experiences and deliver breakthrough business value

You'll lead a team that translates vision into strategic product road-maps with an agile delivery approach in partnership with Tech while leading cyber, operational and/or regulatory risks

You will be an owner of your portfolio; making strategic product decisions which are grounded in data and insights

Deeply skilled in business awareness and able to coach and guide business modeling, critical thinking, analytical models to forecast and track performance, and directional road mapping

Deep experience guiding and modeling product economics such as: CAC, NPV, ROIC, or other commercial measures

Demonstrable experience defining integrated business drivers and their related metrics

Excellent fundamentals in business analytics and data platform design

Shows ability in being able to decipher between functional impact, business impact, and good user experience. Picking the best balance between the 3

Strong business-focused problem-solving skills.

You will define the product roadmap and bring your vision to life by leading a cross-functional team of engineers, designers and program managers

You will lead, drive, and mentor others in the day-to-day product development schedule from design through to release, be responsible for the product life-cycle, and define and monitor metrics that measure the success of the product

Technology driven:

You'll partner with Technology leaders to influence end-state architecture and drive secure, resilient, performance, and scalable technology solutions that solve material customer and business problems

Strong experience in industrial operations and digital infrastructure requirements including EX requirements, Cyber security, and permit to work processes.

Have a proven grasp of cyber security in an industrial control environment.

Familiar with edge architecture and sustainable data pipelines.

Knowledgeable in the areas of software development

Familiarity with LEAN Product development and deliverables - business model canvases, lean product canvases

Strong knowledge and a keen interest in emerging IIoT and Robotics tools and technologies

Strong iterative design practices and platform-oriented thinking and design

You'll be responsible to make technology investments decision by assessing opportunities for reusing Enterprise solutions or for and building new ones with extensibility & enterprise scalability in mind

You’ll coordinate and guide cross-functional development teams for technology integration processes to develop and implement technical products, applications or websites

You will be responsible for defining projects, collecting requirements, writing detailed functional specifications, including user experiences in collaboration with design colleagues , and completing data driven cost/benefit analysis

Transformational Leadership

You'll influence a broad set of senior executives across the enterprise and your organization who are customers or delivery partner to successfully deliver on your portfolio/product vision

You'll establish a long-term product portfolio strategy, informed by customer and business needs, to gain alignment, secure resources and overcome impediments to bring products to market

You'll attract, grow, empower, and inspire top product talent as they develop and deliver on their local product strategy

Uses and ensures application of “right-fit” methods encompassing: Human centered design, analytics, business modeling and iterative, MVPs

Expert ability to represent business goals and set strategic direction. Guides multi-discipline pod towards outcomes for customers and the business

Demonstrated ability to define and implement agile, iterative product launches

Provides people leadership, team leadership, and has demonstrable experience in influencing across organizations

Can communicate effectively with tech and non-tech teammates, able to create alignment across multiple teams

Ability to create alignment across multiple teams, demonstrating excellent communication, presentation, and social skills with an ability to defend product decisions

You will influence and create culture with Engineers and UX designers to solve core customer needs. You’ll therefore need to demonstrate the ability to successfully influence partners without formal authority, leading cross functional teams across geographies and business units

Be able to demonstrate technical fluency; comfort understanding and discussing technology concepts, schedule tradeoffs and new opportunities with technical team members

Essential Education:

Business, Economics, STEM degree, MBA or equivalent experience



