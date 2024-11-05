Job summary

Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We are tackling the energy challenges of today by reducing carbon emissions and developing sustainable solutions for a net-zero future. Our teams, engineers, scientists, traders, and business professionals are united in their determination to innovate and lead in the energy sector. If you’re passionate about transforming the energy landscape, we’d love to hear from you!



We’re seeking a dynamic Lead Product Manager (Transformation) on 12 months fixed term to champion bp’s digital operating model within our Technology teams. Based in Melbourne, this role involves close collaboration with our ANZ regional teams, showcasing how the model drives innovative, consumer-centric products.

In this role, you’ll support product managers with best practices across the product lifecycle, including OKRs, metrics tracking, commercial models, and operating plans. As the technology organization evolves, you’ll also adapt the digital operating model, ensuring it remains aligned with organizational needs and goals.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:

Be the change champion for digital operating model and any revisions shared by the bp Technology leadership team, seek to influence and work with ANZ technology and business teams to ensure the change is purposeful and effective.

Support the Regional Leader to shape and implement relevant programme plans, identify actions, blockers and risks in embedding the new way of working.

Consult with technology teams as a trusted partner to enable improvements in how the teams. Design and launch customer-focused software products that drive revenue and meet market needs. Identify and analyze market opportunities through customer research and insights. Prioritize customer needs, creating and managing product roadmaps to align with customer expectations. Lead the development and launch of competitive product offerings in collaboration with cross-functional teams, including Sales, Marketing, Engineering, User Experience, and Support. Build and refine products to deliver exceptional customer experiences.



ABOUT YOU:

Bachelor’s degree in business, Economics, STEM, or MBA or equivalent experience.

5+ years in Product Management with experience managing the full product lifecycle.

Proven track record in launching consumer or enterprise software products on-time and on-budget.

Strong project management and team leadership skills, with experience in Agile methodologies.

This role is Melbourne based. Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand

WHY JOIN US?

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits include:

Excellent work-life balance and flexible working arrangements.

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture.

Generous salary package.



Travel Requirement:

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

​

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.