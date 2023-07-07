Lead Product Manager - Reality Capture and Visualisation

Job summary

Responsible for delivering business analysis and consulting activities for the defined specialism using advanced technical capabilities, building and maintaining effective working relationships with a range of stakeholders, ensuring relevant standards are defined and maintained, and managing process and system improvements to deliver business value. Specialisms: Business Analysis; Data Management and Data Science; Digital Innovation.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

About us

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re owning the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

We believe our portfolio of businesses and investments in growth and transformation will result in a company with the scale, brand, capabilities, talent, and values to succeed as the digital revolution transforms our society, our industry and our planet.

Role Synopsis

Are you passionate about solving complex customer and business problems at scale?

Do you dream of well-designed and intuitive products and customer experiences?

Do you want to be the one who introduces change to help tens of millions of customers make more thoughtful energy choices for themselves, their families, and the planet?

Do you want to change the way people access and consume secure, sustainable energy?

If you answered yes to all these questions, then product management at bp may be a fit for you.

Product Management at bp is a booming, vibrant craft that requires reimagining the status quo, finding value creation opportunities, and driving innovative and sustainable customer experiences through technology.

Product Managers at bp drive innovation and strategy for digital products. They closely collaborate with partners across bp to set strategy, understand user and company needs, adapt/re-work business process design and user experiences, and develop evergreen business cases and plans that realize, track, and refine the uplift gained from digital products. This includes but is not limited to gathering and prioritizing product features at the strategic runway level; understanding and communicating customer requirements; shaping the product strategy and vision; and ensuring effective cost and revenue management.

This is a hands-on role with the expectation that you will bring day to day accountability and performance management to the product.

This role is part of the Virtual Asset Management Product team with a specific focus on creating great 3d experiences for our users and lowering the cost of reality capture.

Activities:

Work with other Product Managers in the Virtual Asset Management team to deliver the overall vision of Touchless Operations

Closely monitor 3D visualisation key industry players to understand how those tools can help us achieve our overall product vision. Keep abreast of new options offered by extended reality (XR) including augmented reality (AR), mixed reality (MR), and virtual reality (VR).

Product-manage a number of visualisation tools, reality capture and 3D data quality solutions within bp demonstrating how they drive value and identify further opportunities to shape future requirements and products. This will include a mix of 3rd party tools and bp built applications.

Lead OKRs & KPIs for a cross-functional team that supports company priorities, reporting on performance and progress.

Key contact for multiple partners (across I&E, bpSolution and P&O Operating teams) to consult on existing solutions as well as handling new requirements to develop into practical workstreams for the product roadmap.

Evolve and monitor the product roadmap, understanding impact of change and communicate effectively with the team and senior partners.

Work closely with colleagues in IMDC what have accountability for 3D, 2D and reality data management to ensure we have the right data quality and the right sustain processes to reap full benefits of the solutions created by the product team.

Provide training, support, and guidance to bp staff with regards to visualization solutions including data standards, process, and quality.

Key accountabilities and experience by skill categories

Human centered:

Ability to deeply immerse yourself in knowing your internal and/or external customer(s) needs to reimagine and innovate product solutions

Demonstrable track record of discovering customer needs and translating them into inspirational, innovative solutions and detailed product requirements

Deep ability to “coach-up” team members and drive cross-discipline problem solving to achieve business outcomes

Work closely with business teams, leaders, science, and engineering teams in an agile development environment to launch new products, platforms, features and experiences which delight our customers

Business focused:

You’ll be a key leader to develop a compelling portfolio or product vision for our organization to deliver capabilities that empower differentiated customer experiences and deliver breakthrough business value

You'll lead a team that translates vision into strategic product roadmaps with an agile delivery approach in partnership with Tech while handling cyber, operational and/or regulatory risks

You will be an owner of your portfolio; making strategic product decisions which are grounded in data and insights

Deeply skilled in business awareness and able to coach and guide business modeling, critical thinking, analytical models to forecast and track performance, and directional road mapping

Strong experience in data modeling and data analytics

Solid grasp of software-as-a-service, web services and application design

Deep experience guiding and modeling product economics such as: CAC, NPV, ROIC, or other commercial measures

Demonstrable experience defining integrated business drivers and their related metrics

Excellent fundamentals in business analytics and data platform design

Shows ability in being able to decipher between functional impact, business impact, and good user experience. Picking the best balance between the 3

Strong business-focused problem-solving skills.

You will lead, drive, and coach others in the day-to-day product development schedule from design through to release, be responsible for the product life-cycle, and define and monitor metrics that measure the success of the product

Technology driven:

You'll partner with Technology leaders to influence end-state architecture and drive secure, resilient, performant, and scalable technology solutions that solve material customer and business problems

Highly knowledgeable in the areas of software development

Familiarity with LEAN Product development and deliverables - business model canvases, lean product canvases

Strong knowledge and a keen interest in emerging tools and technologies

Strong iterative design practices and platform-oriented thinking and design

You'll be responsible to make technology investments decision by assessing opportunities for reusing Enterprise solutions or for and building new ones with extensibility & enterprise scalability in mind

You’ll coordinate and guide cross-functional software development teams for technology integration processes to develop and implement technical products, software applications or websites

You will be responsible for defining projects, collecting requirements, writing detailed functional specifications, including user experiences in collaboration with design colleagues , and performing data driven cost/benefit analysis

Transformational Leadership

You'll influence a broad set of senior executives across the enterprise and your organization who are stakeholders or delivery partner to successfully deliver on your portfolio/product vision

You'll establish a long-term product portfolio strategy, informed by customer and business needs, to gain alignment, secure resources and overcome impediments to bring products to market

You'll attract, grow, empower, and inspire top product talent as they develop and deliver on their local product strategy

Ability to represent business goals and set strategic direction.

Demonstrated ability to define and complete agile, iterative product launches

Provides people leadership, team leadership, and has demonstrable experience in influencing across organizations

You will influence and create culture with Engineers and UX designers to solve core customer needs

Be able to demonstrate technical fluency

Essential Education:

Business, Economics, STEM degree, MBA or equivalent experience



Travel Requirement



Relocation Assistance:



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Problem Solving



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.