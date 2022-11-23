Job summary

Here at bp, we are recruiting for a Lead Product Owner!

You will have an excellent understanding of principles of microservices and composition of microservices to launch a product! You will own a domain and act as the single point of contact for all the microservices in that domain. You will work with product owners, architects, development managers and development teams to have a clear understanding of the features of a microservice and how it can play a role in the composition of a product.

Strategically, you will be a part of a group of domain owners and architects that will determine the solution for a given product problem. You will also work with the development managers to understand delivery pipelines for different pods and use that information while finalizing a solution. It’s a mixture of technical business analysis and Solution architecture.

Key Accountabilities:

Single point of contact for all microservices in a domain

You are an excellent technologist and have a passion for understanding and learning

You seek practical solutions that optimize and reuse microservices in your domain

You will play an integral part in building the team’s skills while demonstrating your values through motivation and trust

You will build strong relationships with the wider product team, architecture team and development teams

Your Education:

A Bachelor's (or higher) degree, ideally in Computer Science, MIS/IT, Mathematics, hard science, or equivalent work experience.

Your Experience:

Requirements Definition and Management

Solution Architecture

Technical analysis

Technical Specialism

Microservices

Integration

Agile Core Practices

Creativity and Innovation

Data Analysis

Desireable Criteria: