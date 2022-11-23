Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Lead Product Owner

Lead Product Owner

  • Location United Kingdom - South East - London, United Kingdom - South East - Milton Keynes
  • Travel required No
  • Job category IT&amp;S Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 142605BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

Here at bp, we are recruiting for a Lead Product Owner!

You will have an excellent understanding of principles of microservices and composition of microservices to launch a product! You will own a domain and act as the single point of contact for all the microservices in that domain. You will work with product owners, architects, development managers and development teams to have a clear understanding of the features of a microservice and how it can play a role in the composition of a product.

Strategically, you will be a part of a group of domain owners and architects that will determine the solution for a given product problem. You will also work with the development managers to understand delivery pipelines for different pods and use that information while finalizing a solution. It’s a mixture of technical business analysis and Solution architecture.

Key Accountabilities:

  • Single point of contact for all microservices in a domain
  • You are an excellent technologist and have a passion for understanding and learning
  • You seek practical solutions that optimize and reuse microservices in your domain
  • You will play an integral part in building the team’s skills while demonstrating your values through motivation and trust
  • You will build strong relationships with the wider product team, architecture team and development teams

Your Education:

A Bachelor's (or higher) degree, ideally in Computer Science, MIS/IT, Mathematics, hard science, or equivalent work experience.

Your Experience:

  • Requirements Definition and Management
  • Solution Architecture
  • Technical analysis
  • Technical Specialism
  • Microservices
  • Integration
  • Agile Core Practices
  • Creativity and Innovation
  • Data Analysis

Desireable Criteria:

  • A confirmed background in architecture with real-world experience of architecting, designing, and delivering transformational IT projects with a flair for product management and technical analysis. You love envisaging the art of the possible and making that a reality.
  • Deep-seated functional knowledge of key technology sets. You are comfortable rolling up your sleeves, getting involved, and diving into delivery challenges.
  • Experience in being part of a tight-knit delivery team. You accomplish exceptional project outcomes in a respectful and supportive culture.
  • A proven grasp of Microservices development and design thinking in an agile environment. You adapt delivery techniques to drive outstanding project delivery.
  • The ability to relate complex topics in simple and accessible language.
  • Systems Design
  • User Experience Analysis
  • Risk Management
  • Capacity Management
  • Service Acceptance
  • Systems Development Management
  • IT Strategy and Planning
  • Business Modelling

