Here at bp, we are recruiting for a Lead Product Owner!
You will have an excellent understanding of principles of microservices and composition of microservices to launch a product! You will own a domain and act as the single point of contact for all the microservices in that domain. You will work with product owners, architects, development managers and development teams to have a clear understanding of the features of a microservice and how it can play a role in the composition of a product.
Strategically, you will be a part of a group of domain owners and architects that will determine the solution for a given product problem. You will also work with the development managers to understand delivery pipelines for different pods and use that information while finalizing a solution. It’s a mixture of technical business analysis and Solution architecture.
A Bachelor's (or higher) degree, ideally in Computer Science, MIS/IT, Mathematics, hard science, or equivalent work experience.