Job summary

Come and join us in Offshore Wind where we are a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company.



You will join us in Engineering Technology and Methodology where we are building a team to deliver our high-reaching targets through right first-time efficiency. You will have the outstanding opportunity to be in from the beginning so you can use your experience to set things up right from the very beginning.



As a Lead Project Quality Engineer in the newly formed Engineering Quality and Methodology team, within Offshore Wind, you are an experience technical engineer with a wholistic overview of required quality elements throughout the project lifecycle.



Your focus will be on the development, implementation and maintenance of the project quality plan, supporting the projects with their quality requirements (including preparation for the stage gate verification requirements), quality non-conformity activities, quality programmes and cost of quality reduction.



You will be responsible for the identification of quality risks on the projects you are associated with, proposing alternative technical options or mitigation measures.

You shall support the OFW technical scopes, optimising LCoE, reducing risks, safety by design and fulfilling the quality requirements, standards and certification needs.

Lead Project Quality Specialist (Offshore Wind)

This role is advertised in our UK office locations however we are open to considering candidates from Copenhagen, Hamburg & Madrid.

What you will deliver:

Develop, implement and maintain the project quality plan template and process for OFW Engineering projects.

QA/QC support for verification activities and help project prepare for gate reviews.

Undertake quality investigations and produce quality non-conformity reports

Find opportunities for improvement within projects, undertaking lessons learned workshops and ensure improvements are feedback and implemented as part of the PDCA cycle.

Develop quality dashboards and metrics reporting on projects against KPIs and quality objectives.

Support the Senior Manager in Engineering Quality and Methodology and Project Directors to coordination across all quality activities including undertaking quality audits on the projects to ensure the conformity to plans and processes.

Support a good quality culture within projects by working closely with the Project Directors and training and mentoring, the project engineering teams.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

A relevant degree

Have a Project Management qualification or training e.g. PMI, APM, Prince 2.

Several years’ experience working in engineering technical roles with some time in quality or methodology in offshore wind or a comparable industry.

Good understanding of quality and methodology requirements e.g. standards, FEMA, lean, six sigma, PDCA, control procedures, verification processes, risk management, interfaces and constrains.

Track record in taking technical decisions and planning and coordinating the tasks to develop an assigned scope.

Ability to take the initiative and make good judgments in work methods and interpreting goals.

Ability to explain the implications, interfaces, outputs and relevant aspects of the assigned scope.

High level of attention to detail.

Good interpersonal skills, able to handle and engage partners.

