Lead Python Developer - Core Strategist

Trading & Shipping



Supply & Trading Group



We are looking for a Lead Core Strategist to join our Trading & Shipping (T&S) team as we strive to transform and connect the global energy market.

T&S is bp's face to the traded markets in oil, gas, power, chemicals, renewables, carbon and finance. T&S’s role is to enhance bp group value through distinctive supply, commodity trading, risk management and information technology skills underpinned by a market leading analytics, finance, control and compliance infrastructure. T&S has a dynamic and skilled workforce, which brings value by combining analysis and commercial innovation with the material asset base of bp.

The Trading Data Analytics team within the Trading Analytics & Insights (TA&I) organisation comprises Quantitative Analytics, Data Strategists and Core Strategists. Linked by the common themes of data, numerical algorithms and technology, the team seeks to contribute to the business by providing new models, tradable insights and agile technology solutions that empower the analyst community and advantage the commercial teams.

The Core Strategists, working in cross-discipline Squads, are helping spearhead our analytics transformation, re-imaging legacy business critical models and creating novel analytics flows on our strategic data science platform Dataiku. We are Python experts and combine deep programming know-how with practical experience of analytics - data science methods, statistics, numerical algorithms or commercial skills. Working in a close partnership with the analysts and strategists across regions and commodity lines, you will craft and build solutions to exciting business problems in a highly multifaceted commercial environment. In your role, you will also partner with the central IT organisation for strategic deliveries, including modern data repositories, new analytical toolkits, visualisation technologies and cloud compute.

You will build direct relationships with key analysts and commercial colleagues, understand their business requirements and immediate goals, and build effective technical solutions based on their requirements.

As a seasoned industry practitioner and technology expert you will be expected to make significant contributions to the Core Strategist function globally, helping to define technical excellence, shaping best practices, and identifying new opportunities for modular, reusable code components and shared libraries.

You will have small number of direct reports (5-7) across London, Budapest and Singapore for whom you will act as a day-to-day line manager but not activity manager. You will help develop their skills and provide mentorship where appropriate.

You will act as a technical design owner for an area fully understanding commercial asks and drivers and finding the best technical solutions to achieve a commercial outcome whilst keeping focus on non-functional and performance requirements. You will be held by the business as a deep technical authority and source of expert guidance to the analyst community.

Directly build efficient, resilient and innovative solutions using modern data analytics technologies (on our strategic technology stack - Dataiku, Power BI and Plotly Dash), that enable analysts, inform decision making and drive revenue generation. Provide day-to-day problem-solving support, proactively disseminating best practice.

Make significant contributions to the shared proprietary model libraries for use by analysts globally and advance the strategic technology agenda across regions.

Work with the architecture and infrastructure teams in central IT to ensure that designs are aligned with the company technology strategy. Play a key interfacing role between IT and the analyst community.

Relevant qualifications in a STEM subject or other quantitative fields (computer science, technology, engineering, mathematics, or physics, electrical engineering, mathematical finance)

Fluent English knowledge and ability to communicate effectively, both verbally and in writing.

Substantial demonstrable experience of Python programming for numerical data analysis, including an extensive knowledge of pandas, numpy, Jupyter. Solid practical knowledge of time series data manipulation.

Deeply expert in writing production ready, highly reliable, tuned (pythonic) numerical code.

Good understanding of web services, ability to integrate with REST APIs.

Excellent knowledge of SQL and RDBMs. Deep experience in cloud technology concepts and stack, specifically AWS services.

Reporting, with a strong emphasis on data visualization. Knowledge of visualisation frameworks, including Plotly, Plotly Dash and PowerBI.

Deeply familiar with software development standard methodology, including unit, integration and regression testing. Build and deploy patterns. Source code control systems (Git).

Strong analytical, reasoning and mathematical skills.

Great customer management skills

Understanding of supply and demand drivers together with how physical and related financial instruments are traded.

Understanding of econometrics and time series forecasting, data science skills.

Experience of working with data science platforms - especially DataIKU or Databricks

The scientific python stack including SciPy, scikit-learn, Statsmodel

Experience of UX design and React.js

Object oriented programming in a second language, for example Java, C++ or C#

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!

Discover your place with us and help our business meet the challenges of the future.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



