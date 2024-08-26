Entity:Production & Operations
Subsurface Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Job Description Summary
The Eagle Ford Lead Reservoir Engineer provides support to the Eagle Ford Development organization, including prospect generation, development planning, economic evaluations, flowback management, production forecasting, post-well look backs, and reserves estimation. This role has high partnership across the business working with Finance, Geoscience, Drilling, Completions, Facilities, Commissioning, Operations, and Midstream to drive value creation and ensure delivery of key business metrics as part of an active multi-rig drilling program.
Key Accountabilities:
Crucial Experience and Education:
Salary and Benefits:
We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program.How much do we pay (Base)? $160,000 - 220,000
*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Cost-conscious decision-making, Data acquisition strategy, Data Analysis, Data Management, Depletion and Storage Development Planning, Fluid Properties, Fluid sampling and analysis, Geological Reservoir and Storage Unit Modelling, Integrated Resource Progression, Monitoring, Measuring and Verification for Carbon Storage, Petrophysical Dynamic Reservoir Description, Petrophysical Static Reservoir Description, Reservoir Forecasting and Business Planning, Reservoir quality, Resource, Reserves Estimation and Storage Volume Assessment, Subsurface integration, Subsurface uncertainty and risk management, Subsurface verification and assurance, Well and Area Performance Management, Well Planning
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.