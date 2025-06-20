Lead Reservoir Engineer

This role is not eligible for relocation

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



bpx energy, a major oil and gas producer in the United States, demonstrates its expertise in unconventional gas, including shale, to deliver hydrocarbon production and technical knowledge worldwide. With operations in Texas and Louisiana, our US onshore business has become both a premier oil and gas producer and a leader in reducing methane emissions. As part of bp, a global industry leader, we champion a high-energy, high-intensity environment built on accountability, collegiality, and empowerment.

Role Summary

Responsible for providing Reservoir Engineering support to the Eagle Ford Development organization, including but not limited to prospect generation, development planning, technical and economic evaluations, flowback management, production forecasting, post-well lookbacks, and reserves estimation. Collaborate with other teams including Finance, Geoscience, Wells, Operations, and Midstream to drive value creation and ensure delivery of key business metrics as part of an active multi-rig drilling program.

Key Accountabilities

Build and maintain reservoir development plans, collaborating with the Geoscience team to optimize future well placement and proposing well interventions on existing wells to increase field value;

Define and incorporate appropriate reservoir and well surveillance to drive performance evaluation, estimation of hydrocarbons in place and optimization of development strategies;

Collaborate with Wells teams (Drilling, Completions & Facilities) to optimize well design and improve value;

Evaluate economics and profitability of potential projects and recommend projects for execution;

Drive initial flowback strategy of new wells to ensure maximum productivity and efficiency is achieved;

Support in-year production wedge performance through periodic production forecasting and economic evaluation;

Conduct lookbacks in conjunction with Drilling, Completions, Geoscience, and Operations teams to interrogate well performance and gain takeaways for implementation in future wells;

Supply innovative development and technical ideas to the opportunity hopper and progress them through the portfolio to an executable status;

Support the Corporate Reserves team in estimating resources and reserves;

Collaborate with partners to influence and align across strategic development strategies.

Essential Education & Experience

BS in Petroleum Engineering or other Engineering disciplines;

A minimum of 10 years of unconventional reservoir engineering experience;

Advanced reservoir engineering fundamentals: reserves, type curves, rate transient analysis, material balance, volumetrics, petrophysics, statistical analysis, risk and uncertainty analysis, etc;

Strong understanding of economic analysis and reserve estimation;

Advanced proficiency in Spotfire, Whitson+, ARIES, and MS Office;

Strong analytical skills and ability to handle complex datasets;

Self-starter with the ability to work in varying degrees of direction; works well under pressure and with a variety of projects;

Strong interpersonal, influencing and communication skills;

Tried ability to work well in teams;

Reservoir modeling experience is preferred (preference for CMG experience).

How much do we pay (Base)? $180,000 - $220,000. Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

Why join us?

At bpx, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision, and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401(k) matching program.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.

Discover your place with us and help our business meet the challenges of the future!



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



