This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

About this role

Reporting to the Revenue and Regulatory Manager, the Lead Revenue & PRA Specialist role provides revenue accounting support for operated and non-operated oil and gas assets located in Texas and Louisiana. This role will be an individual contributor within our global team of finance professionals. The primary responsibility of the role will be to provide analysis and process leadership for the Production & Revenue Offshore Accounting Team, provide input to strategic decisions that affect various revenue streams, and troubleshoot system related issues to provide alternatives and solutions for business continuity. This role will also act as a bpx representative on industry PROFOG & SAP user groups to support changes and/or enhancements for the Production Revenue Accounting (PRA) module in SAP.

Key Accountabilities

Troubleshoot production, contract allocation and valuation discrepancies/issues; follow up on findings and proactively work with bpx and Offshore Accounting Teams to drive solutions/changes to prevent recurring issues

Communicate clearly to stakeholders the components impacting revenue recordings and implications for business decision making

Ensure revenue-related controls and processes are documented and followed

Monitor, review, coordinate, test and implement changes/enhancements in SAP PRA system in the production and revenue functions

Review marketing agreements and advise Offshore Accounting Team on system set-ups and processes to properly account for new and existing activity and contracts

Collaborate and maintain working relationships across teams, including Regulatory Compliance, Production Measurement, Division Order, Land, Marketing, Operations, Offshore Accounting Team

Review and approve revenue-related balance sheet account reconciliations as assigned

Support the development and training of the Offshore Accounting Team in areas related to revenue accounting

Essential Education and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting or Finance

Minimum 8-10 years Oil & Gas Revenue Accounting Experience

Advanced experience with production & revenue transaction processes within SAP PRA

Demonstrated experience in Microsoft Office (Excel, Word, PowerPoint)

Self-starter with strong analytical and communication skills with ability to convey results with confidence and credibility

Enthusiastic and motivated in influencing, collaborating, and building alignment between multiple teams to effectively drive change in support of continuous improvement

Ability to work simultaneously on multiple projects, at times with conflicting priorities

Strong track record of on-time delivery

What makes you stand out

Exposure to SAP Analytics Cloud and/or Power BI

Experience with wellhead and pipeline gas balancing

CPA or MBA

Must be US Citizen without a current or future need for sponsorship.

How much do we pay (Base)? $160,000-$200,000. Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

Why join us?

At bpx, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision, and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401(k) matching program.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.

Discover your place with us and help our business meet the challenges of the future!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.