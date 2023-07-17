Lead Rotating Equipment Engineer

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Reporting to the Rotating Equipment Team Manager, this role will play a lead role in Rotating Machinery Engineering and Selection in FEL1/2 phases for bp's Major Capital Projects Development phase. The role will be part of a larger rotating equipment team. This team supports the whole of bp's major capital projects (Resilient Hydrocarbons and Low Carbon Energy) all the way from FEL 1 to Start Up.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities expected from role:

The candidate will be deployed to the Global Concept Development group and have specific Rotating Equipment accountabilities for the FEL 1 & 2 phases. In these phases the individual will play a leading role in the concept development/selection and subsequent technical decisions to agree rotating machinery selection.

As part of the larger Rotating Equipment Team the individual will also play a major role in delivering the annual RE functional learning and improvement plan. Specifically in the FEL1 & 2 phases, the individual will help shape the strategic direction of machinery selection to support the next generation of projects.

Specific areas of accountability:

Accountable for Rotating Equipment Engineering for FEL 1 & 2 phases.

Leading concept and system level decisions for Rotating Equipment Selection and system design.

Interface with Subsurface on LOF Production Profiles and optimising Rotating Equipment Selection for value.

Drive Standardisation, Technology and Technical Requirement agenda for Rotating Equipment.

Support the integration of the Rotating Equipment team with the wider Global Hardware Management Team and the Innovation and Engineering Rotating Equipment specialists.

Support supplier engagements and contract management plans.

Verification and Oversight of RE Supplier performance and engineering delivery.

Oversee application of engineering codes, standards and practices for Rotating Equipment Scope.

Supporting bp internal and third party verification and engineering quality assurance.

Engineering risk management & mitigation implementation.

Deliver specific Rotating Equipment items of scope in service of business delivery and personal development.

Essential experience and job requirements:

B Eng/MEng in Relevant Technical Subject.

Chartered Engineer.

Lead Engineer level experience in Rotating Equipment Engineering and Machinery Selection.

Experienced in Capital Value Processes and Project Decision Quality.

Strong ability to work in a team with diverse stakeholders.

Comfortable in uncertainty, working through FEL 1 & 2 phases.

Additional information:

Rotating Equipment Team will be a centre of excellence for Major Rotating equipment in Projects.

The team will have strong links to the other Rotating Equipment Engineers in the business from Operations to Innovation & Engineering and therefore the individual benefits from the huge experience of the team members.

As Rotating Equipment Engineers from the team will be deployed to support projects they will have real ownership for their scopes but also have the advantage of being attached to a central function and therefore be able to develop functional excellence.

The Rotating Equipment Team will also be an outwardly facing team: looking to keep pace with emerging technologies and foster strong relationships with Rotating Equipment companies.

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many other benefits!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

