Lead Solution Architect- EAM (Asset Management)

You Will Work With
This role collaborates closely with the Business Teams, ERP Sustain & Operations Team & the ERP Transformation Programme (Quantum) and the Asset Management teams to design and implement best-in-class SAP Asset Management solutions. You will work alongside business stakeholders, enterprise architects, functional consultants, and third-party vendors to develop and integrate SAP Asset Management, Plant Maintenance, and Spare Parts Management solutions. Your expertise will be crucial in ensuring seamless integration with SAP MM, third-party maintenance applications, and industry best practices.
About the Role
As a Lead Solution Architect (Asset Management), you will play a strategic role in shaping the SAP Asset Management and Plant Maintenance landscape. You will be responsible for the architectural and functional design of SAP solutions, ensuring that work scheduling, execution, and control processes are efficiently managed. This role is critical for the ERP transformation programme (Quantum), as well as ongoing enhancements and optimisation of the current SAP ECC estate.
Your responsibilities will include end-to-end solution architecture design, functional design, technical integration, and alignment with enterprise-wide asset management strategies. You will work with cross-functional teams to develop roadmaps, define best practices, and drive digital transformation in SAP Asset Management.
What You Will Deliver
Lead the architectural and functional design of SAP Asset Management and Plant Maintenance solutions.
Define and implement best practices for asset lifecycle management, work execution, and maintenance planning in SAP S/4HANA.
Oversee the integration of SAP Asset Management with SAP MM (Materials Management) and third-party maintenance applications.
Provide expertise in maintenance execution, work scheduling, and control of work processes within SAP and integrated applications.
Support the ERP transformation programme (Quantum) by defining and validating asset management requirements.
Ensure smooth transition from SAP ECC to SAP S/4HANA, supporting migration and process optimization.
Lead functional and technical design sessions, ensuring alignment with business needs and enterprise architecture.
Work closely with business stakeholders, IT teams, and external vendors to define system enhancements and upgrades.
Develop solution roadmaps, governance frameworks, and technical documentation to support long-term system evolution.
Mentor and guide SAP functional consultants and business users, ensuring best practices are followed.
Troubleshoot and resolve complex SAP Asset Management issues, ensuring system performance and reliability.
What You Will Need to Be Successful (Experience and Qualifications)
Essential
Bachelor’s degree in engineering, Computer Science, or a related field.
12+ years of SAP experience, with deep expertise in SAP Asset Management and Plant Maintenance.
Proven experience in designing and implementing SAP S/4HANA Asset Management solutions.
Strong knowledge of SAP MM integration (Spares Management) and third-party maintenance applications.
Hands-on experience in SAP solution architecture, functional configuration, and process optimisation.
SAP certifications in Asset Management, Plant Maintenance, or related areas.
Experience leading architectural and technical design for large-scale SAP ERP implementations.
Strong stakeholder engagement skills, with the ability to translate business requirements into SAP solutions.
Experience in SAP data migration, system integration, and automation.
Familiarity with Agile methodologies, ITIL, and enterprise IT governance frameworks.
Desired
MSc or MBA in Technology, Business, or Engineering.
Experience with SAP Intelligent Asset Management, Predictive Maintenance, and IoT integration.
Knowledge of SAP AI/ML capabilities for asset management and predictive maintenance.
Prior experience working in energy, utilities, or manufacturing sectors.
About bp
bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Join bp and become part of the team building our future!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided with reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
No travel is expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.