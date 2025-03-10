Lead Solution Architect

Job summary

Technology



IT&S Group



Within the BP Castrol lubricants business, we are transforming around Digital methodologies to rapidly develop, deploy and maintain our Digital products. This role will interact directly with our Castrol business across multiple countries, technology development teams, business product owners and 3rd party vendors. Ideally you will be experienced in Lubricants business (or FMCG) and can adapt and deliver solutions meeting the demand of the business.

A technologist at-heart, you are passionate about modern frameworks and platforms for building outstanding products and services. You motivate and advise development teams across BP to utilize the latest design patterns and platform services, and on the best use of our self-service app development platforms and pipelines. You stay ahead of innovative technologies identifying new opportunities, architectures and standards.

You believe that delivering leading technology solutions, at scale and at pace, depends on deep understanding of application design pattens, and fostering effective frameworks for managing technology across the organisation. You are a strategic thinker, able to plan for the future but with a bias for short-term action. You will operate in a dynamic and delivery focused environment, with the resources of one of the world's most forward-thinking IT departments and leading IT vendors at your fingertips. You are confident and comfortable working across cultures.

Team: Whether you lead team members directly or influence others through mentorship, coaching and architecture reviews, you will help shape the next generation of talent at BP. You will play an integral role in growing our cloud capabilities by demonstrating your leadership values through delegation, motivation and trust. You will not just lead, but you will “do”. Our culture is exploring, thinking and doing, and you will live this every single day.

Technology: Like most large enterprises, some elements of our systems contain the most advanced technologies readily available. Other elements represent legacy investments. Your focus will be new developments or re-architecting systems for Azure PaaS. Your enthusiasm for technology and continuous professional development will enable you to drive the transformation.

Relationships: You will work with a team of Product and Service Owners, other Architects and Developers to develop enhancements and create new products and services. The community of Architects focus on what we need, Product and Service Owners work with partners to prioritize features and functions while the development team makes it happen. As the lead architect, you shape how that happens.

Standards: You will help drive abstractions that enable us to deliver a consistent, global services to our community across a diverse application portfolio. Your ability to rapidly learn technologies and integrate them into an overall vision for the team helps set you apart.

Safety and Compliance: Safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. You will advocate and help ensure our designs, automations and processes enhance a culture of operational safety and improve our digital security.

A proven background in modern development methodologies (Agile using Scrum and/or Kanban) with extensive real-world experience of architecting and developing solutions on the Azure PaaS platform. You love rolling up your sleeves, getting involved and diving into code.

Practical experience with automation frameworks, the use and development of REST-based APIs and a passion for open-source approaches to application development.

Experience in leading and inspiring small teams to accomplish outstanding outcomes while building a nurturing, respectful and supportive culture.

A solid grasp of development best-practices and how to adapt those best-practices to take advantage of modern approaches to at-scale management through automation.

A functional knowledge of Azure principles at the level of "MCSD: Azure Solutions Architect" (specific certification or accreditation not required or expected).

A Bachelor's (or higher) degree from a recognized institute of higher learning, ideally focused in Computer Science, MIS/IT, Mathematics or a hard science.

Exposure to adjacent domains such as platforms, storage, databases, etc.

Powerful interpersonal skills including the ability to relate complex topics in simple and accessible language.

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.