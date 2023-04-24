Lead Solutions Architect

Job summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. Our ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero carbon. Our innovation and engineering community will be key to making this a reality.



Architecture is a collaborative discipline, playing a critical role in the integration of our businesses. Architects connect all the digital teams and the consumers and procurers of IT, to create an integrated, flexible, effective IT architecture for bp.



A technologist at heart, you are passionate about planning and building compelling services and products. You will stay ahead of innovative technologies and demonstrate your understanding through effective and rapid delivery. The choices you make will define the fitness for purpose of our IT capabilities and ultimately the success of our business.



You believe that delivering an effective solution depends on several key factors: a deep understanding of business need; rigorous product planning (with a bias for short-term action); and fostering strong relationships. You will operate in a dynamic and delivery-focused environment, with the resources of one of the world's most forward-thinking IT departments and leading IT vendors at your fingertips. You are confident working across cultures and can help make sure the voice of each team member is heard.



Essential Experience and Job Requirements

A confirmed background in solution architecture with real-world experience of architecting, designing, and delivering digital products in an agile environment. You love envisaging the art of the possible and making that a reality.

Deep experience solving complex business and technology problems. Applying judgement and experience to unlock business value.

Deep-seated functional knowledge of key technology sets. You are comfortable rolling up your sleeves, getting involved, and diving into delivery challenges.

Experience working with and developing digital products on major application development platforms especially Azure.

An understanding of best practices related to API led integration patterns.

Experience in being part of a tight-knit delivery team. You accomplish exceptional project outcomes in a respectful and supportive culture.

Able to relate complex topics in simple and accessible language.

Experience developing others to build architecture capability across the discipline.



Plus

Experience of technology and platforms supporting renewable energy businesses.

You have had exposure to adjacent technology domains such as other platforms, networks, and cyber security.

Leadership and EQ:

You notice morale within your team and work to positively influence this.

You embrace a culture of change and agility, evolving continuously, adapting to our changing world.

You are an standout colleague, naturally looking beyond your own area/organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others and build trust-based relationships with leaders and employees across Innovation & Engineering and bp, applying cultural sensitivity.

You are self-aware and actively seek guidance from others on impact and effectiveness.

You apply judgment and common sense at scale – you’re able to use insight and good judgment to deliver commercially sound, efficient and pragmatic decisions and solutions, and to respond to situations as they arise.

You align with bp's Code of Conduct and demonstrate strong leadership of bp's Leadership Expectations and Values & Behaviors.

Key Accountabilities



Essential Education

A Bachelor's (or higher) degree, ideally in Computer Science, MIS/IT, Mathematics, hard science or equivalent work experience.



Technical capability:

Essential:

Solution Architecture

Cloud Architecture (Azure)

Knowledgeable about technology to support physical assets (OT) and integration into digital processes (IT).

Microservice Architectures, programming languages and frameworks

API enablement and management

Requirements Definition and Management

Desirable:

Experience of developing architectures to support business development, pre-sales or bid activity.

Functional knowledge of Power markets.

Emerging Technology Monitoring

IT Strategy and Planning

Structured and unstructured data storage and analytics

Business Analysis and Modelling

Higher levels of relevant accreditation or certifications e.g., TOGAF, Microsoft Certified: Azure Solutions Architect Expert

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

You rigorously develop solution architectures and maintain core enterprise architecture deliverables such as Key Design Decisions and Reference Architectures, always seeking practical solutions that optimize and re-use capabilities. You care passionately about the integrity of the digital products you design and actively seek new and emerging technologies which will advance bp’s Digital capability.Produce comprehensive business architectures, seeking to accelerate time to value through reuse and driving a modular, connected technology landscape. Working closely with business collaborators, tech leads and developers you will build digital roadmaps by evaluating new technologies, ensuring regulatory compliance and collaborating with other IT teams to drive standardization and efficiency.You are an excellent technologist and have a passion for understanding and learning. You contribute to digital transformation initiatives from an architectural perspective, facilitating the delivery of solutions, and bring good hands-on skills in key technologies, and an ability to rapidly assess new technologies with a commercial attitude.You will play an integral role in building the team’s skills while demonstrating your leadership values through delegation, motivation and trust. You will not just lead, but "do".Build strong partnerships across the business and Digital teams. You will understand the long-term needs of the solutions you are developing, and enable delivery by building a rapport with team members both inside and outside of bp.The safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. You will advocate and help ensure our architectures, designs and processes enhance a culture of operational safety and improve our digital security.