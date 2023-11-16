Lead Solutions Architect - Wells and Subsuface

Entity:Innovation & Engineering
Responsible for delivering strategy architecture and planning activities for the specialism, supporting related operating practices and processes and effective implementation of relevant standards, liaising with stakeholders and providing advanced knowledge and advice to support wider business goals. Specialisms: Segment Architecture; Enterprise Architecture; Solution Architecture; Strategy.
At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. Our ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero carbon. Our innovation and engineering community will be key to making this a reality.
Architecture is a collaborative discipline, playing a critical role in the integration of our businesses. Architects connect all the digital disciplines and the consumers and procurers of IT, to create an integrated, flexible, effective IT architecture for bp.
We work in a hybrid model, 3 days working in the office and 2 from home, the office location is Sunbury or Douglas House.
Architecture: You rigorously develop solution architectures and maintain core enterprise architecture deliverables such as Key Design Decisions and Reference Architectures, always seeking practical solutions that optimise and re-use capabilities. You care passionately about the integrity of the digital products you design and actively seek new and emerging technologies which will advance bp’s Digital capability.
Business Area: Produce comprehensive business architectures, seeking to accelerate time to value through reuse and driving a modular, connected technology landscape. Working closely with business stakeholders, tech leads and developers you will build Digital Roadmaps by evaluating new technologies, ensuring regulatory compliance and collaborating with other IT teams to drive standardisation and efficiency.
Technology: You are an excellent technologist and have a passion for understanding and learning. You contribute to digital transformation initiatives from an architectural perspective, facilitating the delivery of solutions, and bring good hands-on skills in key technologies, and an ability to rapidly assess new technologies with a commercial mindset.
Team: You will play an integral role in building the team’s skillset while demonstrating your leadership values through delegation, motivation and trust. You will act as a point of escalation to product squads, mediating and resolving technical related conflicts. You will not just lead, but "do".
Relationships: Build strong partnerships across the business and Digital teams. You will understand the long-term needs of the solutions you are developing, and enable delivery by building a rapport with team members both inside and outside of bp.
Safety and Compliance: The safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. You will advocate and help ensure our architectures, designs and processes enhance a culture of operational safety and improve our digital security.
Flexible Working
In Innovation & Engineering we are committed to the provision of flexible working arrangements. Agile or flexible working encompasses a wide range of working options which support individuals to their full potential. It is more than ad-hoc home working or part time working, it’s about finding the best way and role modelling bp’s IT technology to get a job done, that works well for both the business and our employees.
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
