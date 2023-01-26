Lead Tech Domain Owner

Responsible for delivering software / platform engineering activities (depending on specialism), using advanced technical capabilities to fully understand user requirements, acting as the lead for the design, development and maintenance of a software system / infrastructure platform, and assisting in creating the vision to maximize value from current and emerging technologies. Specialisms: Software Engineering; Platform Engineering.
ROLE SYNOPSIS
• The job and its purpose – Why does the job exist?
• Desired strategic outcome of the position – What is the job intended to achieve?
• Where the job fits into the organisation’s goals – What impact does the role have on bp’s business?
You will own a domain and act as the single point of contact for all the microservices in that domain.
You will work with product owners, architects, development managers and development teams to have a clear understanding of the features of a microservice and how it can play a role in the composition of a product.
Strategically, you will be a part of a group of domain owners and architects that will determine the solution for a given product problem.
You will also work with the development managers to understand delivery pipelines for different pods and use that information while finalizing a solution.
It’s a mixture of technical business analysis and Solution architecture
KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES
• Single point of contact for all microservices in a domain
• You are an excellent technologist and have a passion for understanding and learning
• You seek practical solutions that optimize and reuse microservices in your domain
• You will play an integral part in building the team’s skillset while demonstrating your values through motivation and trust
• You will build strong relationships with the wider product team, architecture team and development teams
ESSENTIAL EDUCATION:
• Formal qualifications constituting university degrees, examination certificates that confirm a level of educational attainment or licenses.
• Membership of a technical or professional body that has confirmed an individual has reached a level of capability within a technical or professional field
ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS:
• A definition of the knowledge, skills, abilities and attributes that the candidate needs to have and/or
• Competencies (action, behaviour or outcome that the candidate should be able to demonstrate)
• Experience
• Requirements Definition and Management
• Solution Architecture
• Technical analysis
• Technical Specialism
• Microservices
• Integration
• Agile Core Practices
• Creativity and Innovation
• Data Analysis
Desirable:
• Systems Design
• User Experience Analysis
• Risk Management
• Capacity Management
• Service Acceptance
• Systems Development Management
• IT Strategy and Planning
• Business Modelling
DESIRABLE CRITERIA
• A confirmed background in architecture with real-world experience of architecting, designing, and delivering transformational IT projects with a flair for product management and technical analysis. You love envisaging the art of the possible and making that a reality.
• Deep-seated functional knowledge of key technology sets. You are comfortable rolling up your sleeves, getting involved, and diving into delivery challenges.
• Experience in being part of a tight-knit delivery team. You accomplish exceptional project outcomes in a respectful and supportive culture.