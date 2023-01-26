Lead Tech Domain Owner

Job summary

Responsible for delivering software / platform engineering activities (depending on specialism), using advanced technical capabilities to fully understand user requirements, acting as the lead for the design, development and maintenance of a software system / infrastructure platform, and assisting in creating the vision to maximize value from current and emerging technologies. Specialisms: Software Engineering; Platform Engineering.

ROLE SYNOPSIS

You will own a domain and act as the single point of contact for all the microservices in that domain.

You will work with product owners, architects, development managers and development teams to have a clear understanding of the features of a microservice and how it can play a role in the composition of a product.

Strategically, you will be a part of a group of domain owners and architects that will determine the solution for a given product problem.

You will also work with the development managers to understand delivery pipelines for different pods and use that information while finalizing a solution.

It’s a mixture of technical business analysis and Solution architecture



KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

• Single point of contact for all microservices in a domain

• You are an excellent technologist and have a passion for understanding and learning

• You seek practical solutions that optimize and reuse microservices in your domain

• You will play an integral part in building the team’s skillset while demonstrating your values through motivation and trust

• You will build strong relationships with the wider product team, architecture team and development teams



ESSENTIAL EDUCATION:

ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS:

• Experience

• Requirements Definition and Management

• Solution Architecture

• Technical analysis

• Technical Specialism

• Microservices

• Integration

• Agile Core Practices

• Creativity and Innovation

• Data Analysis



Desirable:

• Systems Design

• User Experience Analysis

• Risk Management

• Capacity Management

• Service Acceptance

• Systems Development Management

• IT Strategy and Planning

• Business Modelling



DESIRABLE CRITERIA

• A confirmed background in architecture with real-world experience of architecting, designing, and delivering transformational IT projects with a flair for product management and technical analysis. You love envisaging the art of the possible and making that a reality.

• Deep-seated functional knowledge of key technology sets. You are comfortable rolling up your sleeves, getting involved, and diving into delivery challenges.

• Experience in being part of a tight-knit delivery team. You accomplish exceptional project outcomes in a respectful and supportive culture.