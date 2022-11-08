Lead Technician

Job summary

About us

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.

We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Key Accountabilities

Serves as a Safety Leader through actions, behaviors and takes all appropriate actions to meet the Corporate Health, Safety, & Security (HSS&E) expectations of "No accidents, No harm to people, and No damage to the environment," as well as meeting HSSE targets and Goals.

Packages and blends product.

Provides guidance and direction to team members to ensure safe completion of daily assignments.

Takes action to identify and prevent health, safety, security, environment, and quality problems. Encourages and reminds co-workers, and contractors.

Follows all applicable Procedures and Work Instructions related to the Quality and Environmental System and takes all appropriate actions to meet our Quality Policy expectations and maintain the Quality System.

Has the authority to “stop the process” due to safety, maintenance, quality or environmental reasons.

Follows all local, Corporate, State, and Federal safety rules and regulations as they relate to daily activities.

Properly handles materials by staging, packaging, and movement to insure a safe working environment is maintained at all times.

Performs general maintenance and housekeeping for the purpose of providing a clean and safe work area that displays a professional image to others.

Leads in problem solving activities related to their job assignments and serves as a resource to others in the resolution of complex problems and issues.

Trains and orients other employees.

Supports the Operations Supervisor and their production and distribution teams on day-to-day operations.

Crucial Job Requirements

Minimum of a High School Diploma.

Willingness and ability to lift up to 55 pounds without assistance.

Must have forklift certification.

Associates Degree preferred but not required.

Supervisory experience Preferred but not required.

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more