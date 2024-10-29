Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Lead Technology Engineer (IAM)

Lead Technology Engineer (IAM)

Lead Technology Engineer (IAM)

  • Location Hungary - Budapest
  • Travel required Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable
  • Job category IT&amp;S Group
  • Relocation available Relocation may be negotiable for this role
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ074838
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Job Family Group:

IT&S Group


Job Description:

An exciting new opportunity has arisen for a Lead Technology Engineer (Identity Access Management) to join us in Budapest.

Technology is at the centre of BP’s Group Strategy. We use our data and technology expertise, to improve efficiency, increase effectiveness and harness the transformational potential of digital technologies and new business models.

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.


In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

In this role You will:

  • Act as the lead engineer to develop and maintain the Identity and Access Management (IAM) capability for Trading & Shipping in support of the financial and risk policies and controls – including user management, access governance, segregation of duties, access recertification.
  • Collaborate with vendors providing relevant market solutions to deliver secure IAM management based on the appropriate technology platform.
  • Partner with key collaborators to understand business priorities and requirements in support of a managed backlog of work.
  • Work with bp architects and the central IAM teams to develop a coordinated strategic direction that will continue to support the financial and regulatory requirements of the trading organization.
  • Ensure operational integrity of what you build, assuring operational compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls refined by Strategy.
  • Define and document standard run books and operating procedures. Create and maintain system information and architecture diagrams.
  • Work on the strategic technology platforms we exploit from the market or come with deep skills in the implementation and integration of market solutions into our overall technology landscape. You will be familiar with software delivery principles and lifecycle methods, with Agile delivery and the DevOps approach at the core.
  • Mentor others and become a conduit to connect with the broader organization.
  • Advocate and lead in this and promote a culture of security and safety in everything that we do.

What You will need to be successful:

  • At least 2 years hands-on experience implementing and configuring enterprise IAM systems
  • Good knowledge of and hands-on experience of operating in a cloud hosting environment
  • Experience of operating in a financial or regulated business environment.
  • Strong communications skills and a high ‘EQ’ with the ability to operate in a complex business environment
  • Good understanding of IAM and security principles.
  • Java development experience.
  • Good knowledge and experience of working with RDBMS (e.g. Oracle, SQL)
  • Project Management experience delivering IT led projects.
  • Track record of working with a hybrid team of delivery resources (internal & external); utilising scrum methodology where relevant.

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!


Travel Requirement:

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable


Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Digital Security, IAM Tools, Identity Access Management (IAM), Linux Server Management, Problem Solving, Relational Database Management System (RDBMS), Scrum Methodology


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

Apply Search all jobs at bp