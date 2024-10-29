Lead Technology Engineer (IAM)

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.



In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

In this role You will:

Act as the lead engineer to develop and maintain the Identity and Access Management (IAM) capability for Trading & Shipping in support of the financial and risk policies and controls – including user management, access governance, segregation of duties, access recertification.

Collaborate with vendors providing relevant market solutions to deliver secure IAM management based on the appropriate technology platform.

Partner with key collaborators to understand business priorities and requirements in support of a managed backlog of work.

Work with bp architects and the central IAM teams to develop a coordinated strategic direction that will continue to support the financial and regulatory requirements of the trading organization.

Ensure operational integrity of what you build, assuring operational compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls refined by Strategy.

Define and document standard run books and operating procedures. Create and maintain system information and architecture diagrams.

Work on the strategic technology platforms we exploit from the market or come with deep skills in the implementation and integration of market solutions into our overall technology landscape. You will be familiar with software delivery principles and lifecycle methods, with Agile delivery and the DevOps approach at the core.

Mentor others and become a conduit to connect with the broader organization.

Advocate and lead in this and promote a culture of security and safety in everything that we do.

What You will need to be successful: