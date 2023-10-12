Job summary

In Hungary, we operate bp's Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp.



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Customer Team and advance your career as a



Lead Third Party & DRP Planner – Fixed-term

In this role You will:

Create an achievable procurement plan for the next 24 months at item/location level of planned stock movements across the Europe distribution network based on the Distribution Requirements Plan (DRP)

Act as main contact for third party suppliers regarding the supply of purchased finished products and to work directly with them to ensure we have the right products, in the right places and at the right times across all of Europe. Provide monthly forecasts of procurement requirements for third party suppliers and works with them to understand and resolve any demand/supply imbalances

Work directly with the Market Demand Managers to ensure that the sales forecasts in SAP APO are robust and reflect the latest demand plans of the business

Work directly with the business Demand Managers to ensure demand control processes are in place and effective and that any changes to the demand forecasts are understood

Review supply shortage alerts daily and take corrective actions

Ensures inventory levels at SKU level are maintained to agreed target levels

Work closely with Master Data Administrators, Product Lifecycle Managers, Marketing Managers

Work closely with the NPI & Product Lifecycle Manager to ensure that product lifecycle plans are reflected in the DRP and deployment plans e.g. managing the phase in and phase out of stocks

Validate all warehouse ABCD classifications and packed goods safety stocks for their SKUs as part of the central Stock Mix Optimization (SMO) process

Work with the Network Optimization team (Sourcing Analysts) to identify a single warehouse for delivery which would act a supply hub for the other warehouses in the Europe distribution network

What You will need to be successful:

Bachelors’ degree or equivalent experience is required

Fluency in English

3-5 years of relevant experience in Procurement or Production Planning

Knowledge and experience of Distribution Requirements Planning (DRP) and a good understanding of its importance to the business

Knowledge of SAP APO and advanced Excel skills

Excellent written/oral communication skills and ability to build effective working relationships

Strong analytical skills

Attention to details and ability to understand business needs and big picture at the same time

Ability to rapidly identify key issues in a complex situation

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award (SSC / BSC sector) second time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



