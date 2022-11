Job summary

Responsible for providing customer service support to help to ensure maximum customer satisfaction, providing a communicative link between our products/services and our customers and maintaining an accurate understanding of the customer's needs and expectations.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Customer function team and advance your career as a



Lead Uninvoiced Order and Rebate Analyst



Handle all customer and support requests in a professional and timely manner from the first contact through to a satisfactory completion or resolution

Escalate activities that are not actioned by assignees.

Monitor and validate pricing master data which includes customer hierarchy, prices, discounts, rebates, contracts, investments, promotions, Net Hard Floors (NHF), Target List Prices (TLP) etc.

Manage escalations related to price - and data discrepancies

Support and manage complicated price/invoice related query, complaint or escalation

Track the SMART pricing initiatives that have been agreed and report progress to Pricing Manager, Sales and Marketing including areas for potential action. Link with Cluster LBM Demand manager to update pricing initiatives into LBM forecasts.

Monitor continuously the pricing waterfall implementation and pricing DoA across all channels to ensure compliance to the customer policy.

Produce pricing analytics and ensure price file maintenance and MI is completed to the regional standard as defined Ensure MI and reporting issued monthly, quarterly, annually to all stakeholders on time with commentary.

3-5 years relevant Customer Service / Finance

Relevant pricing knowledge

Strong time management and organizational skills

Exceptional analytical skills

Ability to work under time pressure and to prioritize multiple tasks

Must demonstrate high reasonable level of proficiency in Excel

Show an intermediate level aptitude for systems applications (SAP

Highly motivated

Fluency in English

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

teams are taking care of sales support processes, account management, order taking, invoicing, cash collection, credit assessment, pricing, service request management, and supply chain management activities.bp Hungary won the Most attractive employer 2021 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!