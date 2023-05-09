Lead architect

Job summary

Responsible for delivering strategy architecture and planning activities for the specialism, supporting related operating practices and processes and effective implementation of relevant standards, liaising with stakeholders and providing advanced knowledge and advice to support wider business goals. Specialisms: Segment Architecture; Enterprise Architecture; Solution Architecture; Strategy.

ROLE SYNOPSIS



Architecture is a collaborative discipline, and it plays a critical role in the integration of our businesses. Architects connect all the digital disciplines and the consumers and procurers of IT, to create an integrated, flexible, effective IT architecture for bp.



KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

Architecture: You rigorously develop solution architectures, seeking practical solutions that optimize and re-use capabilities. You will care passionately about the integrity of the Digital capabilities you develop. You will be responsible for designing and building solutions that best meet the business needs and are aligned with the Digital strategy and roadmaps.

Technology: You are an excellent technologist and have a passion for understanding and learning. You will contribute to digital transformation initiatives from an architectural perspective, facilitating the delivery of solutions. You will bring good hands-on skills in key technologies such as AWS native, frontend and middleware technologies, and an ability to rapidly assess new technologies with a commercial mindset.

Safety and Compliance: The safety of our people and customers is our highest priority. You will advocate and help ensure our architectures, designs and processes enhance a culture of operational safety and improve our digital security.

Team: You will play an integral role in building the team’s skillset while demonstrating your leadership values through delegation, motivation and trust. You will not just lead, but "do".

Relationships: You will build strong relationships across the business and Digital teams. You will understand the long-term needs of the solutions you are developing, and enable delivery by building a rapport with team members both inside and outside of BP.

A confirmed background in architecture with real-world experience of architecting, designing, and delivering transformational IT projects. You love envisaging the art of the possible and making that a reality.

Deep-seated functional knowledge of key technology sets. You are comfortable rolling up your sleeves, getting involved, and diving into delivery challenges.

Experience in being part of a tight-knit delivery team. You accomplish exceptional project outcomes in a respectful and supportive culture.

A proven grasp of architecture development and design thinking in an agile environment. You adapt delivery techniques to drive outstanding project delivery.

The ability to relate complex topics in simple and accessible language

Good understanding of the Biofuel Supply Chain and Sustainability

Requirements Definition and Management

Solution Architecture

Stakeholder Management

IT Strategy and Planning

Technical Specialism in AWS native, frontend and middleware technologies

Integration

Agile and Product Management Core Practices

Creativity and Innovation

Data Analysis

Emerging Technology Monitoring

Systems Design

User Experience Analysis

Risk Management

Capacity Management

Network Design

Service Acceptance

Systems Development Management

Business Modelling

AI/ML

You create an environment where people listen and speak openly about the good, the bad, and the ugly, so that everyone can understand and learn.

You promote a culture of change and agility, evolve continuously, adapting to our changing world.

You work across organizational boundaries and build high quality, trust-based relationships with leaders and employees within I&E & the wider bp, applying cultural sensitivity.

You apply judgement and common sense at scale.

A Bachelor's (or higher) degree, ideally in Computer Science, MIS/IT, Mathematics, hard science, or equivalent work experience.