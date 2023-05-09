Lead architect

Responsible for delivering strategy architecture and planning activities for the specialism, supporting related operating practices and processes and effective implementation of relevant standards, liaising with stakeholders and providing advanced knowledge and advice to support wider business goals. Specialisms: Segment Architecture; Enterprise Architecture; Solution Architecture; Strategy.
ROLE SYNOPSIS
Architecture is a collaborative discipline, and it plays a critical role in the integration of our businesses. Architects connect all the digital disciplines and the consumers and procurers of IT, to create an integrated, flexible, effective IT architecture for bp.
KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES