Responsible for delivering strategy architecture and planning activities for the specialism, supporting related operating practices and processes and effective implementation of relevant standards, liaising with stakeholders and providing advanced knowledge and advice to support wider business goals. Specialisms: Segment Architecture; Enterprise Architecture; Solution Architecture; Strategy.

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



Role: Architect

Location: UK

Accountable for the AI / ML / Data Science architecture and platform strategy across Upstream, including ML major projects in the Digital Factory to AI / ML enablement for the business data science community across Upstream.

Initiated the creation of the AI / ML enablement service area capability for Upstream to accelerate time to value to exploit AI / ML capabilities across Upstream, including fostering AI / ML innovation in the business engineering teams through introducing hands-on applied ML training and prototype environments for innovation build.

Horizontal domain architecture lead for Upstream covering the AI / Machine Learning / Data Science portfolio across the value chains with helping Service Portfolio Owners, Product Owners, Chief Product Owners, Domain Architects and value chain leadership on how to leverage AI capability in their solutions and recommended solution approaches.

Project Lead Architect on AI / ML projects where there is complex stakeholder engagement due to significant technology selects and key design decisions, including coaching / mentoring of Lead Architects on AI / ML architecture and to help transition them with taking over architecture lead on the project.

Architecture and technical lead for the Azure ML Engineering team covering incubation of new Azure ML capability for BP cloud environments and building accelerator ML frameworks for the data science teams in the Upstream Digital CoE.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



