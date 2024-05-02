Lead architect

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

BP has embarked on an ambitious plan to modernize and transform using digital technologies to drive efficiency, effective and new business models.

You are the architecture lead for our most critical projects or services. A technologist at heart, you are passionate about planning and building compelling services and products. You will motivate and inspire a project delivery team to deliver robust and cost-effective IT solutions. You will stay ahead of innovative technologies and demonstrate your understanding through effective and rapid delivery. The choices you make will define the fitness for purpose of our IT capabilities and ultimately the success of our business.

You believe that delivering an effective solution depends on several key factors: a deep understanding of business need; rigorous project planning (with a bias for short-term action); and fostering strong relationships. You will operate in a dynamic and delivery-focused environment, with the resources of one of the world's most forward-thinking IT departments and leading IT vendors at your fingertips. You are confident working across cultures and can help make sure the voice of each team member is heard.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

A confirmed background in architecture with real-world experience of architecting, designing, and delivering large IT projects. You love envisaging the art of the possible and making that a reality.

Deep-seated functional knowledge of key technology sets. You are comfortable rolling up your sleeves, getting involved, and diving into delivery challenges.

Experience in building and leading a tight-knit delivery team. You accomplish exceptional project outcomes in a respectful and supportive culture.

A proven grasp of architecture development and design thinking in an agile environment. You adapt delivery techniques to drive outstanding project delivery.

Experience working with major application development platforms (Azure, SalesForce)

You are comfortable rolling up your sleeves, getting involved, and diving into delivery challenges.

You have had exposure to adjacent technology domains such as other platforms, networks, and cyber security.

You have good interpersonal skills including the ability to relate complex topics in simple and accessible language.

Apply expertise to design technical solutions to resolve complex business challenges.

Act as a primary liaison between TSI Stakeholders and the central technical team.

Interact with stakeholders to develop and lead key design decisions related to TSI program business requirements, ensuring they comply with bp technical reference model (TRM).

Act as a tech lead for selected products to manage the product cycle from the initiation to delivery. Follow BP product organization model to deliver the technical products.

Technical capability:

Essential:

Strong Azure experience (Identity management, authorization, data platforms, networking , compute & analytics)

Integrations (REST API, Azure API management, Service bus, Logic-Apps and Event-grid)

Cloud Architecture

Enterprise & Platform Architecture

Requirements Definition and Management

Solution Architecture

Technical Specialism

Professional Development

Systems Integration

Innovation

A Bachelor's (or higher) degree, ideally in Computer Science, MIS/IT, Mathematics, hard science or equivalent work experience.

Desirable:

MSFT PowerApps

Salesforce

Systems Design

User Experience Analysis

Systems Development Management

Business Modelling

Data Analysis

Database Design

Leadership and EQ:

You notice morale within your team and work to positively influence this.

You embrace a culture of change and agility, evolving continuously, adapting to our changing world.

You are an effective teammate, naturally looking beyond your own area/organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others and build trust-based relationships with leaders and employees across I&E and BP, applying cultural sensitivity.

You are self-aware and actively seek guidance from others on impact and effectiveness.

You apply judgment and common sense at scale – you’re able to use insight and good judgment to deliver commercially sound, efficient and pragmatic decisions and solutions, and to respond to situations as they arise.

You follow BP's Code of Conduct and demonstrate strong leadership of BP's Leadership Expectations and Values & Behaviours.

Desirable Criteria

Defined and managed reference architectures.

Oil & Gas experience

Health, Safety, Environment (HSE) technology, platforms and applications experience

Higher levels of proficiency in one or more relevant skills or competences deeper and more comprehensive experience, specifically in more complex and bigger projects experience in managing people.

Higher levels of relevant accreditation or certifications.

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Business modelling, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Data design, Digital Analytics, Emerging technology monitoring, Information Assurance, Integration, IT Management, IT strategy and planning, Network Design, Requirements definition and management, Risk Management, Service operations and resiliency, Solution Architecture, Systems Development Management, Technical specialism, User Experience Analysis



Legal Disclaimer:

