Lead architect

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



Architecture is a collaborative field, and it plays a relevant role in the integration of our businesses. Architects connect all the digital subject areas and the consumers and procurers of IT, in order to build a coordinated, flexible, effective IT architecture for bp. This role will focus on solutions for bp’s applied science function – which supports the research and development laboratories across the company.

Architecture: You rigorously develop solution architectures, seeking practical solutions that optimize and re-use capabilities. You will care passionately about the integrity of the Digital capabilities you develop. You will be responsible for crafting and building solutions that best meet the business needs and are aligned with the Digital strategy and roadmap

Technology: You are an excellent technologist and have a passion for understanding and learning. You will chip in to digital transformation initiatives from an architectural perspective, facilitating the delivery of solutions. You will bring good hands-on skills in key technologies, and an ability to rapidly assess new technologies with a commercial attitude. The key technology areas for applied science are Laboratory Information Management Systems, Formulation / knowledge management systems, Safety Data sheet systems, product development systems. Knowledge of development and engineering of specific systems, Data and Analytics, Microsoft Azure services.

Safety and Compliance: The safety of our people and customers is our highest priority. You will advocate and help ensure our architectures, designs and processes enhance a culture of operational safety and improve our digital security.

Team: You will play an integral role in establishing the team’s skills while demonstrating your leadership values through delegation, motivation and trust. You will not just lead, but "do".

Relationships: You will build strong relationships across the business and Digital teams. You will understand the long-term needs of the solutions you are developing, and enable delivery by building a rapport with team members both inside and outside of BP.

A Bachelor's (or higher) degree, ideally in Computer Science, MIS/IT, Mathematics, hard science

A confirmed background in architecture with real-world experience of architecting, designing, and delivering ground-breaking IT projects. You love envisaging the art of the possible and making that a reality.

Deep-seated functional knowledge of key technology sets.

Knowledge of Laboratory systems, Azure services, Data management.

You accomplish exceptional project outcomes in a supportive and encouraging culture.

A validated grasp of architecture development and design thinking in an agile environment. You adapt delivery techniques to drive outstanding project delivery.

The ability to relate complex topics in simple and accessible language.

Requirements Definition and Management

Solution Architecture

Technical Specialism

Integration

Agile Core Practices

Creativity and Innovation

Data Analysis

Emerging Technology Monitoring

Systems Design

User Experience Analysis

Risk Management

Capacity Management

Network Design

Service Acceptance

Systems Development Management

IT Strategy and Planning

Business Modelling

You create an environment where people listen and speak openly about the good, the bad, and the ugly, so that everyone can understand and learn.

You promote a culture of change and agility, evolve continuously, adapting to our changing world.

You work across interpersonal boundaries and build high quality, trust-based relationships with leaders and employees within IT&S & the wider BP, applying cultural sensitivity.

You apply judgement and common sense at scale.

You comply with BP's Code of Conduct and demonstrate strong leadership of BP's Leadership Expectations and Values & Behaviours.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



