Lead product manager

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re owning the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero! We believe our portfolio of businesses and investments in growth and transformation will result in a company with the scale, brand, capabilities, talent, and values to succeed as the digital revolution transforms our society, our industry, and our planet. Role Synopsis Product Management at bp is a booming, vibrant craft that requires reimagining the status quo, finding value creation opportunities, and driving innovative and sustainable customer experiences through technology. The scope of this role is to drive discovery and delivery of Salesforce Digital transformation products across Americas and Europe supporting Fuels Supply & Midstream business unit of Customer & Products. The product aims to create a digital, modern & collaborative sales enablement platform for BP business teams and its customers using Salesforce Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Salesforce CPQ and DocuSign CLM. The role will report into the Principal Product Manager in Fuels Supply & Midstream.

Key accountabilities and Experience

The product manager will be responsible for delivering end-to-end solutions on the Salesforce platform. This includes creating a product vision and strategic roadmap, leading product discovery & architecture, product configuration, solution design, project planning, automation, release planning, customer management, project governance, inspiring change management and product adoption. Taking ownership for the global delivery, this role will lead country or domain teams to drive scale and new market entry of Fuels product offerings.

Human centered:

Research key customer trends and competitor activity in relation to the relevant business area to build a knowledge hub to continually improve product performance

Knows how to bring customer problem discovery and user experience into the behaviors of the team and apply them optimally

Strong customer-centric approach and can demonstrate how they have previously built customer need and value into their products

Work closely with business teams, leaders, science, and engineering teams in an agile development environment to launch new products, platforms, features and experiences which delight our customers

Business focused:

Strong experience in designing Quote to Cash business processes solutions like Lead, Opportunity, Quote, Contract, Subscriptions, Order, Pricing, Billing & Revenue Recognition on technology stacks of Salesforce Sales Cloud, CPQ, PROS, SAP SD/FICO and DocuSign CLM.

Experience in designing contract lifecycle management scenarios of contract creation, amendments, renewals, amendments, extensions, and cancelations between salesforce CPQ and DocuSign.

Prior experience in driving digital security, PIA and PII assessments on app exchange products and customers regulatory and compliance requirements,

Strong experience with product level change management to drive user adoption via Communication decks, Chatter groups, train the trainer programs, development of user guides & short videos on product features.

Provide visibility of delivery to internal and external partners, raising issues as required to drive product launches.

Provide concrete, data-driven business and product insights.

Technology driven:

Experience with configuration & implementation of Salesforce CPQ, including quoting process, pricing bundles and workflows. Experience with Salesforce configuration: creating pages, tabs, views, filters, validation rules, workflows, process builder, cloud flow designer, approvals, profiles, role, security permissions, custom objects, custom fields, relationships, and reports/dashboards.

Strong Experience defining systems strategy, roadmap, developing process flow diagrams, user journeys and stories, developing business and systems requirements, designing and prototyping, testing, training, defining support procedures, and implementing practical business solutions.

Integration architecture awareness cross, e.g. Salesforce, ERPs, pricing engines and data lakes driving areas of system/process API design, data mapping, ingestion, and transformation via MuleSoft.

Responsible for Salesforce product configuration and solution design in the areas of Leads, Opportunity, Customer onboarding, Credit assessment, Customer management, Contract management, Quotes to Cash and Customer cases.

Working with Salesforce Center for Excellence (C4E) team on cloud infrastructure, license provisioning, Digital security, Identity governance, Data governance, guardrails, and ways for working on the customer ecosystem.

Work with Development squad to refine business requirement and develop them into Salesforce solutions using apex development, mobile configuration / development, and BOT automation.

Transformational Leadership

Effectively manage the planning, execution, delivery, and release of sophisticated cross-team engineering initiatives, establishing teams that continually perform at a high level

Guides teams to reflect and identify improvements and move them towards dedication, working with teams remove obstacles and resolve issues

Deep ability to communicate, collaborate and influence cross-discipline problem solving effectively to facilitate discussion and the development of alternatives or different approaches and to achieve business outcomes. Able to demonstrate ability to be relatable to tech and non-tech partners

You will influence and create culture with Engineers and UX designers to solve core customer needs. You’ll therefore need to demonstrate the ability to successfully influence stakeholders without formal authority, leading cross functional teams across geographies and business units

Be able to demonstrate technical fluency; comfort understanding and discussing technology concepts, schedule tradeoffs and new opportunities with technical team members

Key characteristics of senior product leaders

Intellectually curious : comfortable navigating between the big ideas and executional realities to create an achievable strategic product vision. Comfortable with ambiguity, a hunger to learn and a seeker of new challenges.

: comfortable navigating between the big ideas and executional realities to create an achievable strategic product vision. Comfortable with ambiguity, a hunger to learn and a seeker of new challenges. Communicator & Influencer : comfortable influencing a group of executives as well as communicating your product vision clearly to your associates and partners. You can be open to different communication styles and listen carefully to diverse sets of ideas.

: comfortable influencing a group of executives as well as communicating your product vision clearly to your associates and partners. You can be open to different communication styles and listen carefully to diverse sets of ideas. Do-er : you're biased toward action and are willing to make commitments and trade-offs with other leaders to remove impediments for your team; you are a leader obsessed with delivering valuable in an iterative way focusing on minimum viable products that, ultimately, lead to minimum lovable experiences.

: you're biased toward action and are willing to make commitments and trade-offs with other leaders to remove impediments for your team; you are a leader obsessed with delivering valuable in an iterative way focusing on minimum viable products that, ultimately, lead to minimum lovable experiences. Passionate & customer focus : you care about growing others and bringing them together around what's possible. You have a desire and ability to connect with our external or internal customers to fully understand their needs and build long lasting relationships.

: you care about growing others and bringing them together around what's possible. You have a desire and ability to connect with our external or internal customers to fully understand their needs and build long lasting relationships. Learner : you have an appetite to learn new things or new technologies all while exhibiting humbleness when exploring unknown technologies; you will seek for internal solutions

: you have an appetite to learn new things or new technologies all while exhibiting humbleness when exploring unknown technologies; you will seek for internal solutions Team player: you enjoy working with diverse people and driving the team toward a common goal. You are also able to coach others and be a mentor in product development. You are an expert in guiding pods/ sprint team towards outcomes for customers and the business. Uses human-centered design, analytics, business modeling and iterative MVPs. Provides people leadership, team leadership, and models cross-discipline/org influence.

Essential Education:

Business, STEM degree, MBA or equivalent experience

Why Join US

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



We offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytics, Business Acumen, Business Analysis, Business modelling, Commercial acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Influencing, Problem Solving, Stakeholder Management



Legal Disclaimer:

