This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:



Job Description:

At BP, we are playing to win!

We believe our portfolio of businesses and investments in growth and transformation will result in a company with the scale, brand, capabilities, talent, and values to succeed as the digital revolution transforms our society, our industry, and our planet.

Job description:

Lead Product Manager, are encouraged to define and develop digital product, ensure customer need, argument, strategic alignment, feature reuse and innovation are led throughout the Product Lifecycle. You will be part of a team that invent, design, delivers and runs Digital Products for Fleet Customers globally and solves big complex challenges with our data and technology expertise to help bp advance a Net Zero future and reimagining energy. You will take ownership for the Australia and New Zealand products for Fleet Manager and Drivers.

What we offer:

· Your day your way – Hybrid + flexible working + up to 18 weeks of paid parental leave

· Competitive salary + annual cash bonuses + 12% Super

· Global share match + discounted fuel + global recognition programme

· Learning and development + Internal mobility opportunities

In this role you will be:

Aligning multiple product work streams to a single coherent vision, ensuring revenue and customer satisfaction goals are met as well as ensuring that the product supports bp’s overall strategy and goals

Partnering with your technology peers and influencing end-state architecture and driving secure, resilient, performant, and scalable technology solutions that tackle material customer and business problems

Ability to handle security incidents and prioritizing backlogs, providing mentorship, and empowering the team to perform most effectively

Defining projects, collecting requirements, writing detailed functional specifications, including user experiences in collaboration with design colleagues, and performing data driven cost/benefit analysis

Partnering daily with DevOps squads to develop and run digital applications, ensuring the voice of the customer is incorporated into the product team activity, maintaining an up-to-date delivery roadmap with a clear focus on business value

Ability in being able to decipher between functional impact, business impact, and good user experience. Picking the best balance between the 3

Supporting the management of service outcomes with suppliers and partners who provide developers to augment your team

Assisting in crafting the product roadmap to bring the broader team’s vision to life by collaborating with a cross-functional team of engineers, designers, business partners, data professionals and other business collaborators

Driving day-to-day product development schedule from design through to release for your specific portfolio of features, owning the product life cycle, and defining and supervising metrics that measure the success of the product

What do you need to be successful:

Strong experience in data modeling and data analytics. Able to extract and analyze data using SQL and spreadsheets

Familiarity with, at least 2 business cycles of experience with modeling product economics such as: CAC, NPV, ROIC, or other commercial measures

Proven understanding of Software Development and Software Operations along with the concept of DevOps

Experience in Service Design including commercial and business development considerations

Experience in collaborating with teams in using relevant agile frameworks, such as Scrum and Kanban,

Solid understanding of software-as-a-service, web services and application design and/or keen interest in emerging tools and technologies

Excellent fundamentals in business analytics and data platform design

Desired skills:

Business, Economics, STEM degree, MBA, or equivalent experience

Application process:

We encourage candidates of all backgrounds and experience to apply. Please submit your resume and cover letter explaining your interest for the role.

If you’d like to understand more about working at BP and the exciting work we do in Innovation and Engineering, please have a read through Innovation & engineering | What we do | Home (bp.com)

To be eligible to apply, you must be a citizen/permanent resident of either AU or NZ.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, API and platform design, Benefits Management, Business Analysis, Business modelling, Cloud Platforms, Configuration management and release, Consulting, Data Analysis, Data design, Data Management, Demand Management, Design Thinking, Dialogue enablement, Digital innovation, Digital Product Management, Employee Experience, Empowering Others, Facilitation, Influencing, Long Term Planning, Managing change, Marketing strategy, Measurement and metrics {+ 5 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.