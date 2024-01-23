Entity:Innovation & Engineering
At BP, we are playing to win!
We believe our portfolio of businesses and investments in growth and transformation will result in a company with the scale, brand, capabilities, talent, and values to succeed as the digital revolution transforms our society, our industry, and our planet.
Lead Product Manager, are encouraged to define and develop digital product, ensure customer need, argument, strategic alignment, feature reuse and innovation are led throughout the Product Lifecycle. You will be part of a team that invent, design, delivers and runs Digital Products for Fleet Customers globally and solves big complex challenges with our data and technology expertise to help bp advance a Net Zero future and reimagining energy. You will take ownership for the Australia and New Zealand products for Fleet Manager and Drivers.
· Your day your way – Hybrid + flexible working + up to 18 weeks of paid parental leave
· Competitive salary + annual cash bonuses + 12% Super
· Global share match + discounted fuel + global recognition programme
· Learning and development + Internal mobility opportunities
We encourage candidates of all backgrounds and experience to apply. Please submit your resume and cover letter explaining your interest for the role.
If you’d like to understand more about working at BP and the exciting work we do in Innovation and Engineering, please have a read through Innovation & engineering | What we do | Home (bp.com)
To be eligible to apply, you must be a citizen/permanent resident of either AU or NZ.
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.