Lead product manager

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.

The Product Manager is responsible for the definition and development of products, ensuring customer needs, argument, strategic alignment, feature reuse and innovation are led throughout the Product Lifecycle. Taking ownership for the global delivery, this role will lead country or domain teams to drive scale and new market entry of product offerings.

Working closely with business leads and managers, you will be responsible for aligning multiple product work streams to a single coherent vision, ensuring revenue and customer satisfaction goals are met as well as ensuring that the product supports bp’s overall strategy and goals. This is a hands-on role with the expectation that you will bring day to day accountability and performance management to the product.

This role will be responsible for B2C retail fuels pricing products. The role will involve designing and leading discovery and delivery while we iterate over the global products. Further responsibilities include but is not limited to capturing and prioritising product features at the strategic runway level; understanding and communicating customer requirements; shaping the product strategy and vision; and ensuring effective cost and revenue management. This role will report into the Principal Product Manager for Pricing.

This role is in an exciting new area that is responsible for creating new products and solving difficult customer problems.

Business, Economics, STEM degree, MBA, or equivalent experience

Human centered:

Research key customer trends and competitor activity in relation to the relevant business area to build a knowledge hub to continually improve product performance

Ability to immerse yourself in knowing your internal and/or external customer(s) needs to reimagine and innovate product solutions

Knows how to bring customer problem discovery and user experience into the behaviors of the team and apply them efficiently

Strong customer-centric approach and can demonstrate how they have previously built customer need and value into their products

Ability to communicate clearly and concisely

Demonstrable track record of discovering customer needs and translating them into inspirational, innovative solutions and detailed product requirements

Work closely with business teams, leaders, science, and engineering teams in an agile development environment to launch new products, platforms, features and experiences which delight our customers.

Business focused:

Collaborate with other product managers and business collaborators to create a compelling portfolio or product vision based on customer compassion, market research, regulatory guardrails, and the goals of the business to bring value

Partner daily with DevOps squads to develop and run digital applications, ensuring the voice of the customer is incorporated into the product team activity, maintaining an up-to-date delivery roadmap with a clear focus on business value

Familiarity with, at least 2 business cycles of experience with modeling product economics such as: CAC, NPV, ROIC, or other commercial measures

Shows ability in being able to decipher between functional impact, business impact, and good user experience. Picking the best balance between the 3

Continually seeks to accelerate development strategically through external partnership or re-use of internal capabilities, including our venture portfolio, identifying ‘best of breed’ features and crafting a robust buy / build / partner strategy against the product roadmap

Provide visibility of delivery to internal and external partners, raising issues as required to drive product launches

As needed, supports the management of service outcomes with suppliers and partners who provide developers to augment your team

Experience in getting the best from existing partners and understand when and how to partner to build advantage in the market

You'll contribute in crafting product vision and product roadmaps with an agile delivery approach in partnership with Tech while managing cyber, operational and/or regulatory risks

Strong experience in data modeling and data analytics. Able to extract and analyze data using SQL and spreadsheets

Ability to represent business goals and set strategic direction

Strong business-focused problem-solving skills.

You will be an owner a subset of product of features; making strategic product recommendations which are grounded in data and insights

You will assist in shaping the product roadmap to bring the broader team’s vision to life by collaborating with a cross-functional team of engineers, designers, business partners, data professionals and other collaborators.

You will drive the day-to-day product development schedule from design through to release for your specific portfolio of features, lead the product life cycle, and define and monitor metrics that measure the success of the product

Technology driven:

You'll partner with your technology peers and to influence end-state architecture and drive secure, resilient, performant, and scalable technology solutions that solve material customer and business problems

You'll be responsible to recommend technology investments decision by assessing opportunities for reusing enterprise solutions and building new ones with extensibility & enterprise scalability in mind

Experience in collaborating with teams in using relevant agile frameworks, such as Scrum and Kanban, ensuring quality and software operability are included into all aspects of the delivery lifecycle from the very beginning

Ability to handle security incidents and prioritize backlogs, providing guidance and empowering the team to perform most effectively

Strong knowledge and/or keen interest in emerging tools and technologies

You will be responsible for defining projects, collecting requirements, writing detailed functional specifications, including user experiences in collaboration with design colleagues, and executing data driven cost/benefit analysis

Transformational Leadership

Lead the planning, execution, delivery, and release of sophisticated cross-team engineering initiatives, establishing teams that continually perform at a high level

Guides teams to reflect and identify improvements and move them towards dedication, working with teams remove obstacles and resolve issues

Acts as coach or mentor to guide teams and individuals to adopting an agile mentality and is seen as a leader in agile behaviors and practices

Deep ability to communicate, collaborate and influence cross-discipline problem solving effectively to facilitate discussion and the development of alternatives or different approaches and to achieve business outcomes. Able to demonstrate ability to be relatable to tech and non-tech partners

You'll influence a broad set of stakeholders across the enterprise to successfully deliver on your portfolio/product vision

You'll establish a long-term product portfolio strategy, informed by customer and business needs, to gain alignment, secure resources and overcome impediments to bring products to market

Why Join US

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Agile Methodology, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Product Management



