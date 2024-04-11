Lead product manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

The title of product management for bp drives innovation and enables strategy for digital products. They closely collaborate across several Products within a Product Line to understand customer, adapt/re-work business process design and user experiences, and develop evergreen reasons and plans that realize, track, and refine the value gained from digital products. This role partners with the product management leadership and leads the delivery squad to develop, delivers and operates digital products which our customers love.

Product Management at Bp is a booming, vibrant craft that requires reimagining the status quo, finding value creation opportunities, and driving innovative and sustainable customer experiences through technology.

We believe our portfolio of businesses and investments in growth and transformation will result in a company with the scale, brand, capabilities, talent, and values to succeed as the digital revolution transforms our society and our industry.

Do you dream of well-designed and intuitive products and customer experiences? Do you want to be the one who introduces change to help tens of millions of customers make more inquisitive energy choices for themselves, their families, and the planet? Do you want to change the way people access and consume secure, sustainable energy? If you answered yes to all of these questions, then product management at Bp may be a fit for you

The initial scope for this role will be to drive discovery and delivery of digital products that create a biofuels platform under the BioVerse programme. It will enable cost-advantaged compliance management, bio forecasting, enable tracking of voluntary commitments and integrated margin optimization to accelerate bp’s bioenergy growth engine. The role will report into the Principal Portfolio Manager for BioVerse.

The Lead Product Manager is responsible for the definition and development of BioVerse and its products, ensuring customer needs, strategic alignment, feature reuse and innovation are led throughout the Product Lifecycle. Taking ownership for the global delivery, this role will lead country or domain teams to drive scale and new market entry of BioVerse product offerings.

This role will also be key to digitize and transform the bio business, identify business process difficulties, opportunities for automation and innovation across the EU region. Though the focus would be EU, BioVerse develops global products which can be deployed across all regions. Hence, the LPM in EU will have to collaborate with other LPMs in BioVerse making sure regional variations do not affect the global nature of the products. This role will work closely with the Midstream Commercial and Biofuels Senior Managers (Commercial Squad Leads) in the US and Europe and their organizations. Further responsibilities include but is not limited to capturing and prioritizing product features at the strategic runway level; understanding and communicating customer requirements; shaping the product strategy and vision; and ensuring effective cost and revenue management.

Skill Categories

Human Centered

You'll deeply immerse yourself in knowing your internal and/or external customer(s) needs to reimagine and innovate product solutions

You'll be challenged to discover customer needs and inspire innovative solutions or products in light of industry trends, emerging technologies and business and customers insights

You’ll lead the advocacy to build and maintain the relationships with the customer groups both internally and support external ones.

You’ll partner with delivery leadership (including business owner/domain expert, SMEs, Technical lead) to lead dev/ops squads and develop, deliver and operate digital products.

You’ll partner with product delivery team to prioritize product decisions by balancing value, technical feasibility, usability and viability with business subject matter experts and the dev/ops squads.

Business Focused

You'll be accountable to define the purpose, set and enable the strategic vision for a product line to deliver capabilities that empower differentiated customer experiences and deliver breakthrough business value

You'll translate the vision into strategic product roadmaps with an agile delivery and collaboratively resource a fit for purpose delivery squad with the relevant subject area leads

You’ll validate the investment and operational demand, to enable product roadmaps, define product releases, product success criteria, telemetry and cross-functional activities to ensure product adoption and value realization.

Technology Driven

You'll partner with Technical and Design Leads to influence end-state architecture and drive secure, resilient, performant, and scalable technology solutions that solve material customer and business problems

You'll influence technology investments decisions by assessing opportunities for reusing Enterprise solutions or for and building new ones with extensibility & enterprise scalability in mind

Transformational Leadership (particularly for pod/squad/org leaders):

You'll influence broad set of senior executives across the enterprise and your organization who are collaborators or delivery partner to successfully deliver on your product line vision

You'll enable a long-term product portfolio strategy, informed by customer and business needs, to gain alignment, secure resources and overcome impediments to bring products to market

You’ll partner with business collaborator to perform discovery of current workflows and develop future states and translate this into transformational activities.

You'll influence the attraction of top product talent to deliver on product strategy

Key Characteristics of Product Managers:

Intellectually Curious. Adaptive to changing business needs and the ability to collaboratively assess and influence executional options.

Possess the agility to practice good judgement and is comfortable with ambiguity and is energized by new challenges.

Communicator & Influencer. Comfortable advocating the product vision and purpose to multiple levels of the organization including senior partners. Open to different communication styles and listen carefully to diverse sets of ideas.

Do-er. You're biased toward action and are willing to make commitments and trade-offs with other leaders/partners to remove impediments for your team; you are a leader obsessed with delivering valuable in an iterative way focusing on minimum viable products that, ultimately, lead to minimum lovable experiences.

Passionate & Customer Focus. You care about the team others and bringing them together for efficient delivery around what's possible. You have a desire and ability to connect with our customers to fully understand their needs and build long lasting relationships.

Learner. You have an appetite to learn new things or new technologies all while exhibiting humbleness when exploring unknown technologies; you will seek for internal solutions before building new

Teammate. You enjoy working with diverse people and driving the team toward a common goal. You have experience in guiding squads towards outcomes for customers and the business. Uses human-centered and system design, analytics, business modeling and iterative MVPs/MLPs

Requirements

Uses and ensures application of “right-fit” methods encompassing: Human centered design, system design, analytics, business modeling and iterative minimum loveable products

Highly knowledgeable in the areas of software development

Deeply skilled in business awareness and able to coach and guide business modeling, critical thinking, analytical models to forecast and track performance, and directional road mapping.

Guides multi-discipline pod towards outcomes for customers and the business.

Provides squad leadership, and models cross-discipline/org influence.

Demonstrated experience influencing across products in a product line

Demonstrated ability to represent business goals and influence strategic direction

Demonstrated ability to define and implement agile, iterative product launches

Deep ability to “coach-up” team members and drive cross-discipline problem solving to achieve business outcomes

STEM degree, MBA, or equivalent experience preferred

Familiarity with Design Thinking

Familiarity with LEAN Product development and deliverables - business model canvases, lean product canvases

Experience guiding and modeling product economics: CAC, NPV, ROIC, etc.

Good understanding of data modeling and data analytics.

Can communicate effectively with tech and non-tech teammates.

Must have a solid grasp of software-as-a-service, web services and application design.

Excellent fundamentals in business analytics and data platform design.

Solid understanding of SDLC practices, agile practices preferred.

Excellent communication, presentation, and interpersonal skills, with an ability to defend product decisions.

Strong knowledge and a keen interest in emerging tools and technologies.

Strong business-focused problem-solving skills.

Strong iterative design practices and platform-oriented thinking and design.

Shows ability in being able to decipher between functional impact, business impact, and good user experience. Picking the best balance between the 3.

Knows and exhibits leadership and general corporate strategy skills.

Understands how to create alignment across multiple orgs.

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Commercial acumen (Inactive), Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving



