Lead product manager - Tax

Are you passionate about solving complex customer and business problems at scale?

Do you dream of well-designed and intuitive products and customer experiences?

Do you want to be the one who introduces change to help tens of millions of customers make smart energy choices for themselves, their families, and the planet?

Do you want to change the way people access and consume secure, sustainable energy?

If you answered yes to all these questions, then product management at bp may be a fit for you

Product Management is a booming, vibrant craft that requires reimagining the status quo, finding value creation opportunities, and driving innovative and sustainable customer experiences through technology!

Lead Product Managers at bp drive innovation and strategy for digital products. They closely collaborate with senior executives across bp to set strategy, understand user and company needs, adapt/re-work business process design and user experiences, and develop evergreen business cases and plans that realize, track, and refine the uplift gained from digital products. This includes but is not limited to capturing and prioritizing product features at the strategic runway level; understanding and communicating customer requirements; shaping the product strategy and vision; and ensuring effective cost and revenue management.

This is a hands-on role with the expectation that you will bring day to day accountability and performance management to the product.

Tax is an integral part of Finance function that manages the taxes bp pays and collects across its global footprint. The primary role of the function is to ensure group meets its tax obligations, building open and constructive relationships with tax authorities, and supporting the businesses to deliver bp’s strategy. Perfect data is the key in Tax and thus it is very crucial our systems are robust enough to provide accurate information at the right time to right people so that informed decisions can be made and ensure bp meets regulatory obligations in all jurisdictions it operates in.

I&E drives digital transformation (centralize, digitize and optimize) across all elements of tax function and plays a pivotal role to unlock value in Operations.

Accountabilities:

Engage partners to align and set Technology strategy in line with Tax business strategy to drive maximum value.

Underpin the strategy with appropriate Objectives and Key results and set success measurement criteria’s via critical metrics etc

Construct and drive roadmaps with Tax partners and cross-discipline colleagues.

Play a crucial role in deciding on developing new or existing digital products based on value use cases.

Keep abreast with the latest developments in Tax Technology space pre-dominantly driven by legal requirements.

Continuous engagement with Tax advisors, vendors etc to make sure we are up to date with any new regulatory requirements and the deadlines so that appropriate steps are taken to make sure bp is compliant in all aspects.

Experience:

Demonstrated experience in working with technology development in tax area.

Experience in Tax applications (such as ONESOURCE, Avalara etc ) or E-Invoicing / SAFT applications.

Sound understanding of Finance processes.

Demonstrated Experience with API and Integrations.

Good knowledge of the role of data and the use of technology in handling tax.

Working knowledge of ERP systems including SAP.

Key Accountabilities:

Human centered:

Ability to deeply immerse yourself in knowing your internal and/or external customer(s) needs to reimagine and innovate product solutions

Demonstrable track record of discovering customer needs and translating them into inspirational, innovative solutions and detailed product requirements, for customer facing online and mobile products or services, in light of industry trends, emerging technologies and business and customers insights

Deep ability to “coach-up” team members and drive cross-discipline problem solving to achieve business outcomes

Work closely with business teams, leaders, science, and engineering teams in an agile development environment to launch new products, platforms, features and experiences which delight our customers

Business focused:

You’ll be a key leader to develop a compelling portfolio or product vision for our organization to deliver capabilities that empower differentiated customer experiences and deliver breakthrough business value

You'll lead a team that translates vision into strategic product roadmaps with an agile delivery approach in partnership with Tech while managing cyber, operational and/or regulatory risks

You will be an owner of your portfolio; making strategic product decisions which are grounded in data and insights

Deeply skilled in business awareness and able to coach and guide business modeling, critical thinking, analytical models to forecast and track performance, and directional road mapping

Strong experience in data modeling and data analytics

Should have a solid grasp of software-as-a-service, web services and application design

Deep experience guiding and modeling product economics such as: CAC, NPV, ROIC, or other commercial measures

Demonstrable experience defining integrated business drivers and their related metrics

Excellent fundamentals in business analytics and data platform design

Shows ability in being able to decipher between functional impact, business impact, and good user experience. Picking the best balance between the 3

Strong business-focused problem-solving skills.

You will define the product roadmap and bring your vision to life by leading a cross-functional team of engineers, designers and program managers

You will lead, drive, and coach others in the day-to-day product development schedule from design through to release, own the product life-cycle, and define and monitor metrics that measure the success of the product

Technology driven:

You'll partner with Technology leaders to influence end-state architecture and drive secure, resilient, performant, and scalable technology solutions that solve material customer and business problems

Highly knowledgeable in the areas of software development

Familiarity with LEAN Product development and deliverables - business model canvases, lean product canvases

Strong knowledge and a keen interest in emerging tools and technologies

Strong iterative design practices and platform oriented thinking and design

Be responsible to make technology investments decision by assessing opportunities for reusing Enterprise solutions or for and building new ones with extensibility & enterprise scalability in mind

Coordinate and guide cross-functional software development teams for technology integration processes to develop and implement technical products, software applications or websites

Be responsible for defining projects, collecting requirements, writing detailed functional specifications, including user experiences in collaboration with design colleagues, and implementing data driven cost/benefit analysis

Transformational Leadership

Influence a broad set of senior executives across the enterprise and your organization who are collaborators or delivery partner to successfully deliver on your portfolio/product vision

Establish a long-term product portfolio strategy, informed by customer and business needs, to gain alignment, secure resources and overcome impediments to bring products to market

Attract, grow, empower, and inspire top product talent as they develop and deliver on their local product strategy

Uses and ensures application of “right-fit” methods encompassing: Human centered design, analytics, business modeling and iterative, MVPs

Expert ability to represent business goals and set strategic direction. Guides multi-discipline pod towards outcomes for customers and the business

Demonstrated ability to define and implement agile, iterative product launches

Provides people leadership, team leadership, and has demonstrable experience in influencing across organizations

Ability to create alignment across multiple teams, using excellent communication, presentation, and interpersonal skills with an ability to defend product decisions

You will influence and create culture with Engineers and UX designers to solve core customer needs. You’ll therefore need to demonstrate the ability to successfully influence partners without formal authority, leading cross functional teams across geographies and business units

Be able to demonstrate technical fluency; comfort understanding and discussing technology concepts, schedule tradeoffs and new opportunities with technical team members

Crucial requirement:

Intellectually curious: comfortable navigating between the big ideas and executional realities to create an achievable strategic product vision. Comfortable with ambiguity, a hunger to learn and a seeker of new challenges.

Communicator & Do-er: comfortable influencing a group of executives as well as communicating your product vision clearly to your associates and partners. You can be open to different communication styles and listen carefully to diverse sets of ideas.

Do-er: you're biased toward action and are willing to make commitments and trade-offs with other leaders to remove impediments for your team; you are a leader obsessed with delivering valuable in an iterative way focusing on minimum viable products that, ultimately, lead to minimum lovable experiences.

Passionate & customer focus: you care about growing others and bringing them together around what's possible. You have a desire and ability to connect with our external or internal customers to fully understand their needs and build long lasting relationships.

Learner: you have an appetite to learn new things or new technologies all while exhibiting humbleness when exploring unknown technologies; you will seek for internal solutions

Teammate: you enjoy working with a diverse group of people and driving the team toward a common goal. You are also able to coach others and be a mentor in product development. You are an expert in guiding pods/ sprint team!



