Lead product manager - Treasury

Are you passionate about solving complex customer and business problems at scale? Do you dream of well-designed and intuitive products and customer experiences? Do you want to be the one who introduces change to help tens of millions of customers make hard-working Energy choices for themselves, their families, and the planet? Do you want to change the way people access and consume secure, sustainable energy?

If this sounds like you to all these questions, then product management at bp may be a fit for you.

Product Management is a booming, vibrant craft that requires reimagining the status quo, finding value Creation opportunities, and driving innovative and sustainable customer experiences through technology!

Lead Product Managers at bp drive innovation and strategy for digital products. They closely collaborate with senior executives across bp to set strategy, understand user and company needs, adapt/re-work business process design and user experiences, and develop evergreen reasons and plans that realize, track, and refine the uplift gained from digital products. This includes but is not limited to capturing and prioritizing product features at the strategic runway level; understanding and communicating customer requirements; shaping the product strategy and vision; and ensuring effective cost and revenue management.

This is a hands-on role with the expectation that you will bring day to day accountability and performance Management to the products.



Treasury is an integral part of bp that provides the following service:

- Face of Group to banks, rating agencies and debt investors

- Market facing market insights for debt, equity and rates markets

- One stop shop for bp business segments for financing solutions and assurance

- External focus for 3rd party financing, market developments

- Liquidity and banking Focus on ensuring robust liquidity position centrally and across group

- Internal funding Focus on providing optimal funding and risk management solutions for and across the Group

- FX advisory and execution for group

- Risks from strategy focus on identifying and addressing potential Treasury risks coming from the new strategy

- Group Risks Management, Monitoring and Reporting

- Insurance solutions for Businesses and Group Identification and mitigation of Insurable Risks

- US Pension Value creation and protection.

Technology drives digital transformation (centralize, digitize and optimize) across all elements of Treasury and plays a pivotal role to unlock value in Operations.

Accountabilities:

- Engage partners to align and set Technology strategy in line with Treasury business strategy to drive maximum value.

- Underpin the strategy with appropriate Objectives and Key results and set success measurement criteria’s via critical metrics etc

- Construct and drive roadmaps with Treasury partners and cross-discipline colleagues.

- Play a crucial role in deciding on developing new or existing digital products based on Value use cases.

- Keep abreast with the latest developments in Treasury Technology space pre-dominantly driven by legal requirements.

- Continuous engagement with the Treasury teams, vendors etc to make sure we are up to date with any new regulatory requirements and the deadlines so that appropriate steps are taken to make sure bp is compliant in all aspects.

Key Accountabilities:

Human centered:

Ability to deeply immerse yourself in knowing your internal and/or external customer(s) needs to re-imagine and innovate product solutions.

Demonstrable track record of discovering customer needs and translating them into inspirational, innovative solutions and detailed product requirements, for customer facing online and mobile products or services, in light of industry trends, emerging technologies and business and customers insights

Deep ability to “coach-up” team members and drive cross-discipline problem solving to achieve business outcomes.

Work closely with business teams, leaders, science, and engineering teams in an agile development environment to launch new products, platforms, features and experiences which delight our customers



Business focused:

You’ll be a key leader to develop a compelling portfolio or product vision for our organization to deliver capabilities that empower differentiated customer experiences and deliver breakthrough business value

You'll lead a team that translates vision into strategic product road maps with an agile delivery approach in partnership with Tech while managing cyber, operational and/or regulatory risks.

You will be an owner of your portfolio; making strategic product decisions which are grounded in data and insights.

Deeply skilled in business awareness and able to coach and guide business modeling, critical thinking, analytical models to forecast and track performance, and directional road mapping.

Strong experience in data modeling and data analytics.

Should have a solid grasp of software-as-a-service, web services and application design

Deep experience guiding and modeling product economics such as: CAC, NPV, ROIC, or other commercial measures.

Demonstrable experience defining integrated business drivers and their related metrics.

Excellent fundamentals in business analytics and data platform design.

Shows ability in being able to decipher between functional impact, business impact, and good user experience. Picking the best balance between the

Strong business-focused problem-solving skills.

You will define the product road map and bring your vision to life by leading a cross-functional team of engineers, designers and program managers.

You will lead, drive, and coach others in the day-to-day product development schedule from design through to release, own the product life-cycle, and define and monitor metrics that measure the success of the product.



Technology driven:

You'll partner with Technology leaders to influence end-state architecture and drive secure, resilient, performant, and scalable technology solutions that solve material customer and business problems.

Highly knowledgeable in the areas of software development.

Familiarity with LEAN Product development and deliverables - business model canvases, lean product canvases.

Strong knowledge and a keen interest in emerging tools and technologies.

Strong iterative design practices and platform oriented thinking and design.

Be responsible to make technology investments decision by assessing opportunities for reusing Enterprise solutions or for and building new ones with extensibility & enterprise scalability in mind.

Coordinate and guide cross-functional software development teams for technology integration processes to develop and implement technical products, software applications or websites.

Be responsible for defining projects, collecting requirements, writing detailed functional specifications, including user experiences in collaboration with design colleagues, and implementing data driven cost/benefit analysis.



Transformational Leadership

Influence a broad set of senior executives across the enterprise and your organization who are collaborators or delivery partner to successfully deliver on your portfolio/product vision

Establish a long-term product portfolio strategy, informed by customer and business needs, to gain alignment, secure resources and overcome impediments to bring products to market

Attract, grow, empower, and inspire top product talent as they develop and deliver on their local product strategy.

Uses and ensures application of “right-fit” methods encompassing: Human centered design, analytics, business modeling and iterative, MVPs.

Expert ability to represent business goals and set strategic direction. Guides multi-discipline pod towards outcomes for customers and the business

Demonstrated ability to define and implement agile, iterative product launches

Provides people leadership, team leadership, and has demonstrable experience in influencing across organizations.

Ability to create alignment across multiple teams, using excellent communication, presentation, and interpersonal skills with an ability to defend product decisions.

You will influence and create culture with Engineers and UX designers to solve core customer needs.

You’ll therefore need to demonstrate the ability to successfully influence partners without formal authority, leading cross functional teams across geographies and business units.

Be able to demonstrate technical fluency; comfort understanding and discussing technology concepts, schedule trade-offs and new opportunities with technical team members.

Crucial requirement:

• Minimum 14 years of experience with an Engineering degree in Computers or equivalent

• Intellectually curious: comfortable navigating between the big ideas and executional realities to create an achievable strategic product vision. Comfortable with ambiguity, hunger to learn and a seeker of new challenges.

• Communicator & Do-er: comfortable influencing a group of executives as well as communicating your product vision clearly to your associates and partners. You can be open to different communication styles and listen carefully to

Diverse sets of ideas.

• Do-er: you're biased toward action and are willing to make commitments and trade-offs with other leaders to remove impediments for your team; you are a leader obsessed with delivering valuable in an iterative way focusing on minimum viable products that, ultimately, lead to minimum lovable experiences.

• Passionate & customer focus: you care about growing others and bringing them together around what's possible. You have a desire and ability to connect with our external or internal customers to fully understand their needs and build long lasting relationships.

• Learner: you have an appetite to learn new things or new technologies all while exhibiting humbleness when exploring unknown technologies; you will seek for internal solutions

• Teammate: you enjoy working with a diverse group of people and driving the team toward a common goal. You are also able to coach others and be a mentor in product development. You are an expert in guiding pods/ sprint team!

Business knowledge / experience:

• FX / money market trading systems understanding and experience using systems such as Wall St, Bloomberg or proprietary banking products etc. Comfortable working with traders and have a demonstrable track record of delivering major functional and regulatory change across a variety of trading instruments and technologies.

• E2E Integration project and vendor management experience with third party trading/ finance products or systems

• Previous experience of building and leading extraordinary delivery and support teams in Treasury or banking operations including major project delivery.

• Experience of working with data analytics and Machine Learning squads to increase business value derived from data insights desirable.



Travel Requirement:

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving



Legal Disclaimer:

