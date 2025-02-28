Lead solution architect

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

You will work with a global team responsible for developing and operating digital platforms for fleet management and fleet driver solutions, supporting the transition from traditional fuels to electric vehicles. This team also serves as bp’s technology advisory partner to the bp pulse technology organization, delivering solutions and integrations for charge point operations (CPO) and eMobility service provider (eMSP) solutions.

Together, you will build, enhance, and maintain the global roadmap for bp’s Fleet platform, including a common framework for the future fleet portal. You will collaborate on apps that connect Fleet and Pulse, ensuring aligned roadmaps, global applicability, and reusability.!

Let me tell you about the role

You are the lead architect for some of our most critical initiatives and services. A technologist at heart, you are passionate about designing and delivering compelling services and products. More than just an advisor, you take a hands-on approach—leading by example, fostering a culture of trust, and inspiring teams to achieve excellence. You will empower multi-functional delivery teams, whether directly or through influence, to build robust, scalable, and cost-effective IT solutions.

Your deep understanding of business needs, combined with a rigorous approach to project planning and execution, ensures that solutions are not only innovative but also practical and commercially viable. You thrive in a fast-paced, delivery-focused environment, demonstrating the resources of an elite IT organization and leading technology partners.

Strong relationships are at the heart of your success. You build trust across both business and IT, ensuring alignment between long-term strategic goals and the solutions you develop. Your ability to communicate effectively across teams, cultures, and fields ensures that every voice is heard and that collaboration drives better outcomes.

As an architect, you are committed to designing solutions that improve reusability, optimize IT capabilities, and align with strategic roadmaps. You care deeply about the integrity and sustainability of the technologies you build, always balancing innovation with practical execution.

Your passion for technology keeps you at the forefront of industry advancements. With strong hands-on skills and a keen ability to assess new technologies through a commercial lens, you drive innovation that delivers tangible business value.

Above all, safety and compliance are foundational to everything you do. You advocate for secure and resilient architectures, ensuring that designs and processes uphold the highest standards of operational safety and digital security.

What you will deliver

Solution Architecture & Delivery

Design and develop robust, scalable, and cost-effective IT solutions aligned with business needs and strategic roadmaps.

Ensure solution architectures enhance reusability and optimize IT capabilities while maintaining integrity and long-term sustainability.

Balance innovation with practicality, delivering solutions that are both innovative and commercially viable.

Business & IT Alignment

Build and maintain strong relationships across business and IT, ensuring alignment between long-term strategic objectives and technology solutions.

Act as a trusted advisor to business customers, translating complex technical concepts into clear, actionable insights.

Cultivate multi-functional collaboration, ensuring that all voices are heard and chipping in to better outcomes.!

Technology & Innovation

Stay ahead of emerging technologies, bringing hands-on expertise and the ability to rapidly assess new solutions through a commercial lens.

Drive technical perfection by setting and upholding high standards for design, development, and delivery.

Leverage industry standard methodologies to enhance agility, efficiency, and innovation in solution development.

Safety, Security & Compliance

Advocate for secure and resilient architectures, ensuring compliance with digital security and operational safety standards.

Embed safety and compliance principles into all aspects of architecture and design.

Support governance processes to uphold architectural integrity and mitigate risks.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Technical skills we need from you

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Computer Information Systems or equivalent work experience

Master ability to adapt to new technologies and processes, and be able to work independently and as part of a team

Master in problem-solving, with the ability to analyze complex problems, identify root causes, and develop creative and effective solutions

Excellent communication skills and ability to communicate with your peers through to senior leaders.

You should be able to engage and influence others to collect requirements, describe what you’re doing, work through problems, and find productive solutions

Self-starter, able to handle ambiguity, navigate uncertainty, identify risks, and find the right people and tools to get the job done

Software skills

Master in at least one programming language (C#, Python, or TypeScript) developing cross-platform solutions.

Master in writing secure, stable, testable, and maintainable code with minimal defects

Master in systems design

10+ years of experience in software development, with a focus on platform or service engineering

Master in software engineering practices & standard methodologies for full software development life cycle, including coding standards, code reviews, source control management, continuous deployments, testing, and operations

Master in designing and building complex software systems end-to-end which have been effectively delivered and operated in production. You should understand security and privacy best practices as well as how to properly monitor, log, and alarm production systems

Infrastructure skills

Master in building and scaling infrastructure services using Amazon Web Services or Microsoft Azure

Master in the understanding of using core cloud application infrastructure services including identity platforms, networking, storage, databases, containers, and serverless

Master in fixing large-scale distributed production systems

10+ years of experience working on production systems. You’ll have supported these production systems through on-call rotations

Database skills

Competent knowledge of databases, such as relational, graph, document, and key-value

Master ability in data modeling and database design

Master ability in SQL

Skills that set you apart

Possess a passion for mentoring and coaching engineers in both technical and soft skills

You have a product-centric mindset that you use to understand business needs. You have the technical and interpersonal skills to collaboratively design scalable systems and engineering solutions that meet those needs

You employ strong senses of empathy and curiosity to build the best possible experiences for the users of your products

You focus on delighting customers with amazing user experiences and customer service

About bp

bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Join bp and become part of the team building our future!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.