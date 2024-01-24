Leadership Administration Assistant

This role is not eligible for relocation

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

The Leadership Administrative Assistant (LAA) will provide assistance and support to the executive leadership team of bpx energy, to include the Vice President of Health, Safety, & Security, and the Head of People & Culture, to whom the incumbent will directly report.The LAA must have the ability to work independently on projects, from conception to completion and must be able to work under pressure at all times to handle a wide variety of activities and confidential matters with discretion. The ideal candidate will have the ability to exercise good judgment in a variety of situations with strong written and verbal communication, administrative and organizational skills, and the ability to maintain a realistic balance among multiple priorities and direction from several people. The incumbent also must have expertise in technology to apply skills in the latest tools, techniques, and thinking to the work in the executive office.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Complete a variety of administrative tasks for the 2 aforementioned leaders, including: managing extremely active calendars of appointments; completing expense reports; composing and preparing correspondence that often is confidential; arranging complex and detailed travel plans, itineraries and agenda that can be required with little-to-no notice.

Maintain a regular dialogue with each of the 2 leaders so that actions remain aligned.

Maintain communication with individuals in the bp office in London

Plan, coordinate, and ensure the leaders’ schedules are understood, followed, and respected.

Research, prioritize, and follow up on incoming issues and concerns that need to be addressed; determine appropriate form of response.

Provide a bridge for smooth communication; including responding to incoming/outgoing calls, emails and correspondence in reasonable time.

Work closely and effectively with the 2 leaders to keep them informed of upcoming commitments and responsibilities; follow up appropriately to help assure that commitments are met.

Build relationships with other leadership administrative assistants, as well as employees throughout the organization crucial to the success of the business.

Work collaboratively with other leadership administrative assistants to assure business needs are met across the executive office. Build a One Team approach to responding to the needs across the executive office.

Prioritize conflicting needs; handle matters expeditiously & proactively; follow through on projects to successful completion often with deadline pressures.

Organize reports and data files to avoid any inconvenience in daily business matters.

Arrange and coordinate meetings onsite and offsite. Support preparations for visitors; coordinate with hospitality representatives on meeting needs.

Develop and execute new ways of digitizing or automating activities within the executive office; share learnings and adopt leading practices from others.

Complete other duties in support of bpx energy success as assigned and as arise.

Essential Education

Bachelor’s degree required.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

2-5+ years of experience supporting executives preferred, and/or Oil & Gas industry experience.

Proficient in Microsoft Office (Outlook, Word, Excel, and Power Point), Office 365, Concur for expense reporting, Surface Pro, Adobe Acrobat, iPhone, iCloud application, travel scheduling, etc.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $66,000 - $90,000

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.





Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Adaptability, Adaptability, Authenticity, Calendar Planning, Collaboration, Communication, Continuous Learning, Courage, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Ethical judgement, Excellence, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Listening, Managing volatility, Microsoft Outlook, Microsoft Outlook Calendar, Office Administration, Organizing Meetings, Resilience, Self-Awareness, Stakeholder Engagement {+ 3 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.