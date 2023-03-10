Job summary

The Leadership Administrative Assistant will provide assistance and support to the executive leadership team of bpx energy; to include the COO - Development, Chief Development Officer, and the CFO. The exact area(s) of support will be determined throughout the interviewing process. This individual will have the ability to work independently on projects, from conception to completion and must be able to thrive in a busy, time-sensitive environment while excelling in a wide variety of activities and confidential matters. The ideal candidate has demonstrated ability to solve problems, make decisions with incomplete information and is highly dependable. The candidate must be able to work collaboratively, have high attention to detail, and have excellent social skills to effectively facilitate the role. Ideal candidate will have hybrid skill set covering a wide array of business activities including schedule management, event planning, presentations preparation and interpersonal leadership.



Key Accountabilities:

Demonstrated ability to learn and adapt quickly.

Complete a variety of administrative tasks including: managing active calendars of appointments; completing expense reports; composing and preparing correspondence that often is confidential; arranging detailed travel plans, itineraries and agendas that can be required with little-to-no notice.

Plan, coordinate, and ensure the leaders’ schedules are coordinated, followed, and respected.

Support business and seek opportunities to drive innovation, efficiency, and reliability across the business.

Anticipate, research, prioritize, and follow up on incoming issues and concerns that need to be addressed; determine appropriate form of response, which in most cases may require to act without guidance.

Provide notice and of upcoming commitments and responsibilities; follow up appropriately to help assure that commitments are met.

Build relationships with other administrative assistants, as well as employees throughout the organization crucial to the success of the business.

Ability to plug into organization, identify and close gaps to help deliver bpx goals; i.e., Townhall prep, recognizing data analysis and cost elimination, business communications.

Work collaboratively with other leadership assistants to assure business needs are met across the leadership team. Build a “One Team” approach to responding to the needs across the leadership team.

Ability to work simultaneously on multiple projects, at times with conflicting priorities with a strong track record of delivery.

Ability to collaborate, build alignment with individuals within multi-discipline teams, and leadership levels.

Prioritize conflicting needs; handle matters expeditiously & proactively; follow through on projects to successful completion often with deadline pressures.

Arrange and coordinate meetings onsite and offsite. Support preparations for visitors; coordinate with hospitality representatives on meeting needs.

Develop and execute new ways of digitizing or automating activities within the executive office; share learnings and adopt leading practices from others.

Be available to support members of the leaders’ teams as needs arise and circumstances warrant.

Complete other duties in support of bpx’s success as assigned and as arise.

Essential Education:

Bachelor’s degree required.

Proficient in Microsoft Office (Outlook, Word, Excel and Power Point), Office 365, Surface Pro, Adobe Acrobat, iPhone, iCloud application, travel scheduling, etc.)

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

1-5+ years of experience supporting senior leaders, Oil & Gas industry experience preferred.

Exceptional organizational skills that reflect ability to perform and prioritize multiple tasks seamlessly with excellent attention to detail.

Very strong interpersonal skills and the ability to build relationships with stakeholders.

Expert level written and verbal communication skills.

Motivated, self-starter enthusiastic about affecting change and being challenged

Show initiative and an entrepreneurial mindset

Demonstrated proactive approaches to problem solving with strong decision-making capability.

Responsive to leaders when major and minor issues arise.

Highly resourceful team-player with ability to be extremely effective independently.

Proven ability to handle confidential information and material with discretion, be adaptable to various competing demands and demonstrate the highest level of professionalism.

Demonstrate ability to achieve high performance standards and meet deadlines in a fast-paced environment.

Forward looking thinker who actively seeks opportunities and solutions.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $66,000-$100,000*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.