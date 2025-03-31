Entity:Production & Operations
Business Support Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
bpx energy, a major oil and gas producer in the United States, maximises its expertise in unconventional gas, including shale, to deliver hydrocarbon production and technical knowledge worldwide. With operations in Texas and Louisiana, our US onshore business has become both a world-class oil and gas producer and a leader in reducing methane emissions. As part of BP, a global industry leader, we foster a high-energy, high-intensity environment built on accountability, collegiality, and empowerment.
Role Synopsis
The Leadership Administrative Assistant (LAA) will provide assistance and support to the executive leadership team of bpx energy, specifically the Vice President of Development.
The LAA must have the ability to work independently on projects, from conception to completion and must be able to work under pressure at all times to handle a wide variety of activities and confidential matters with discretion. The ideal candidate will have the ability to exercise good judgment in a variety of situations with strong written and verbal communication, administrative and organizational skills, and the ability to maintain a realistic balance among multiple priorities and direction from several people. The candidate will navigate a dynamic, environment with a grounded sense of calm. The incumbent also must have expertise in technology to apply skills in the latest tools, techniques, and thinking to the work in the executive office.
Location: Houston, TX or Denver, Colorado. Office-based hybrid schedule
Key Accountabilities
Essential Education
Essential Experience and Job Requirements
Salary and Benefits
We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $70,000- $94,000
*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.