Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

bpx energy, a major oil and gas producer in the United States, maximises its expertise in unconventional gas, including shale, to deliver hydrocarbon production and technical knowledge worldwide. With operations in Texas and Louisiana, our US onshore business has become both a world-class oil and gas producer and a leader in reducing methane emissions. As part of BP, a global industry leader, we foster a high-energy, high-intensity environment built on accountability, collegiality, and empowerment.

Role Synopsis



The Leadership Administrative Assistant (LAA) will provide assistance and support to the executive leadership team of bpx energy, specifically the Vice President of Development.



The LAA must have the ability to work independently on projects, from conception to completion and must be able to work under pressure at all times to handle a wide variety of activities and confidential matters with discretion. The ideal candidate will have the ability to exercise good judgment in a variety of situations with strong written and verbal communication, administrative and organizational skills, and the ability to maintain a realistic balance among multiple priorities and direction from several people. The candidate will navigate a dynamic, environment with a grounded sense of calm. The incumbent also must have expertise in technology to apply skills in the latest tools, techniques, and thinking to the work in the executive office.

Location: Houston, TX or Denver, Colorado. Office-based hybrid schedule

Key Accountabilities

Complete a variety of administrative tasks for the 2 aforementioned leaders, including: managing extremely active calendars of appointments; completing expense reports; composing and preparing correspondence that often is confidential; arranging complex and detailed travel plans, itineraries and agenda that can be required with little-to-no notice.

Maintain a regular dialogue with each of the 2 leaders so that actions remain aligned.

Maintain communication with individuals in the bp office in London

Plan, coordinate, and ensure the leaders’ schedules are understood, followed, and respected.

Research, prioritize, and follow up on incoming issues and concerns that need to be addressed; determine appropriate form of response.

Provide a bridge for smooth communication; including responding to incoming/outgoing calls, emails and correspondence in reasonable time.

Work closely and effectively with the 2 leaders to keep them informed of upcoming commitments and responsibilities; follow up appropriately to help assure that commitments are met.

Build teamwork with fellow leadership administrative assistants, as well as employees throughout the organization crucial to the success of the business.

Works as a team player with other leadership administrative assistants to assure business needs are met across the executive office. Build a One Team approach to responding to the needs across the executive office.

Prioritize conflicting needs; handle matters expeditiously & proactively; follow through on projects to successful completion often with deadline pressures.

Prioritize and coordinate reports and data files to avoid any inconvenience in daily business matters.

Arrange and coordinate meetings onsite and offsite. Support preparations for visitors; coordinate with hospitality representatives on meeting needs.

Develop and implement new ways of digitizing or automating activities within the executive office; share takeaways and embrace leading practices from others.

Upholds bpx values by maintaining a high ethical standard and high integrity with any financial expense or report, in time becoming a Gifts and Entertainment policy resource to the business

Complete other duties in support of bpx energy success as assigned and as arise.

Participation in planning of large scale events (holiday party, company wide events, offsites)

Occasional travel to Houston office and potentially field sites

Essential Education

Bachelor’s degree required.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

5+ years of experience supporting executives preferred, and/or Oil & Gas industry experience.

Proficient in Microsoft Office (Outlook, Word, Excel, and Power Point), Office 365, Concur for expense reporting, Surface Pro, Adobe Acrobat, iPhone, iCloud application, travel scheduling, etc.

Salary and Benefits

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $70,000- $94,000

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.