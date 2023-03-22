Leadership Development Senior Advisor

Job summary

Leadership & Culture are looking for two individuals to join the team.

One role is part of the team leading the design, implementation, and project management of the Leading Organisation portfolio. The Leading Organisation portfolio is bp’s leadership development offer for senior level leaders (SLLs), which will roll out from June 2023. This role sits within Leadership Development (LD). LD is responsible for the design, development, and delivery of bp Group-wide leadership offers for individual contributors and people managers. Our offers are a mix of workshops and online content.

The other role is to lead the implementation and project management of Advancing SLLs. Advancing SLLs is a pool of high potential individuals from across all entities, globally – our future leaders of bp. This role sites within Priority Talent Pools, which is responsible for the offers and talent management of our priority talent.

L&C is part of Talent, in People & Culture. Core of these roles is based on experience in learning and development, instructional design, and project or change management, who understands the Senior Level Leader community.

Key Responsibilities of the roles:

Working collaboratively with key senior stakeholders, subject matter authorities and partners to understand and validate business needs to inform design and continuous improvement of learning solutions, holding learner experience as our ‘north star’

Applying strategic change leadership skills to link with design, development, and execution of the offer

Conducting research and leveraging internal and external networks to identify best practices in leadership development

Partnering with our third-party vendors (e.g. Mindgym or INSEAD) to design, test, pilot and deliver

Proactively making recommendations to accelerate the impact of our offers

Partnering with the colleagues leading delivery to implement the Leading Organisation offer in an efficient and cost-effective way // Working closely with colleagues leading delivery to continue to implement Advancing SLL in an efficient and cost-effective way

Supporting the team with best practice project and budget management

Creating communications collateral and executive briefings

Implement a measurement and evaluation strategy to determine programme effectiveness

Technically, you will be able to:

Bring robust project management experience

Use your instructional design experience to create a world class offer

Effectively partner and collaborate with internal and third-party providers and senior stakeholders

Synthesise disparate views and ideas into actions and recommendations

Build continuous improvement processes

