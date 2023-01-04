Leadership Development Specialist

Job summary

The person in the role will be part of the team leading the design, implementation, and project management of the Leading Organisation portfolio. The Leading Organisation portfolio is bp’s leadership development offer for senior level leaders, which will roll out from June 2023.

This role sits within Leadership Development (LD), a Leadership & culture team under P&C’s Talent umbrella. LD is responsible for the design, development, and delivery of bp Group-wide leadership offers for individual contributors and people managers. Our offers are a mix of workshops and online content.

This is a great role for someone with experience in learning and development, instructional design, and project or change management, who understands the Senior Level Leader community.

Key Responsibilities of the role:

Working collaboratively with key senior stakeholders, subject matter experts and partners to understand and validate business needs to inform design and continuous improvement of learning solutions

Applying strategic change management skills to link with design, development, and execution of the offer

Conducting research and leveraging internal and external networks to identify best practices in leadership development

Partnering with Mindgym to design the Leading Organisation offer, including running focus groups, beta testing and piloting

Proactively making recommendations to accelerate the impact of leadership development solutions

Partnering with the implementation team to implement the Leading Organisation offer in an efficient and cost-effective way

Supporting the team with best practice project and budget management

Creating communications collateral and executive briefings

Implement a measurement and evaluation strategy to determine programme effectiveness

Technically, you will be able to:

Bring robust project management experience to the Leading Organisation offer

Use your instructional design experience to create a world class offer

Effectively partner and collaborate with internal and third-party providers and senior stakeholders

Synthesise disparate views and ideas into actions and recommendations

Build continuous improvement processes into the Leading Organisation offer

At bp, we provide great environment & benefits such as an inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, learning and development opportunities, life & health insurance, medical care package, and many others benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job. Application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.