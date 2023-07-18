Leadership Development Specialist

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

At bp, we’re reimaging energy for people and our planet. We have a bold ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get to net zero. Ensuring we attract, employ, and retain the right talent is a critical part of getting there. This role sits as part of the Priority Talent Pools team which is within our Leadership and Culture team in Talent. The Talent Centre of Excellence unlocks and maximizes the potential of our people at bp and fuels their passion to help bp drive performance and achieve our purpose for people and our planet. We do this by identifying, attracting, deploying and developing the best talent for bp. The Priority Talent Pools team is responsible for an element of our bp-wide integrated talent system – the management of our SLL and FLL priority talent pools, and our key minority talent pools. This role is responsible for leading the ongoing strategic direction, design, implementation and project management of our two advancing talent pools – Advancing SLL (Senior Level Leader) and Advancing FLL (First Level Leader). These are pools of high potential individuals from across all entities, globally – our future leaders of bp. This is an exciting, stretching and fun role which is central to delivering our ambition by ensuring we have the leadership we need to succeed.

Entity:

People & Culture



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key accountabilities

Talent pool programme design: developing interventions that align with the purpose and intent of the pools and maximise the potential of the participants

Day-to-day management and delivery of the pools: including communications, engagement, logistical organisation of virtual and f2f events and making recommendations to accelerate the impact of our offers

Vendor management: working closely with key strategic third-party vendors to devise talent strategies and interventions that are efficient and cost-effective

Budget management: determining budget required for the Advancing pools, and managing this through the financial year

Collaboration & stakeholder management: partnering with other P&C teams and the business to ensure the pools run smoothly and are closely aligned to business strategy.

Measurement and evaluation: measure the value of the different talent interventions and the overall pool approach in a systematic way with a constant focus on ROI

Conduct research and leverage internal and external networks: to identify best practices in leadership and talent development and make recommendations for continuous improvement

Oversight and support of another team member: close day to day working with another team member; providing direction and coaching

Key skills

Project and programme management

Instructional design

Talent management – including principles, process and methodology

Stakeholder management

Communication & engagement planning

Vendor and budget management

Data management and analysis

Relevant experience

Worked in a large, complex, global organisation

Worked in a global team - building virtual partnerships and relationships

Programme and project management within HR settings

Experience designing and delivering a global talent or leadership programme and managing large-scale change

Talent management experience – including managing a talent management cycle

Vendor management

Personal attributes

Confident and able to work with the senior level leader community

Articulate and able to lead meetings attended by senior stakeholders

Organised and delivery focussed

Fun loving and keen to be part of a vibrant team

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others! Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

