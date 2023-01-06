Job summary

We are a global energy company involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.





About the opportunity:



We are now looking for a Leadership & Culture Advisor, who will play a key role in delivering our team effectiveness strategy – developing and executing key initiatives in team effectiveness, coaching, and mentoring.



As the successful candidate, you will report to the Senior Manager for team effectiveness and coaching in the leadership and culture centre of excellence in the People & Culture (P&C) organisation. You will work in close collaboration with culture activation, engagement, P&C capability, agility, and talent integration.





About the location:



We offer some flexibility with the role location in one of our bp offices, so we are open to receive applications from candidates based in the Eastern Hemisphere. We're embracing the hybrid working solution, meaning this position would be split between remote and office working.

What you will deliver:

In more detail, some of your key accountabilities will involve:

Leading administration of key programs and workstreams such as Better Up coaching, Discovery Insights, and mentoring

Supporting ongoing measurement of impact of key programs and workstreams

Supporting the design and development of processes to enable team effectiveness interventions

Role modelling and embedding Who we are across all workstreams

Crafting team materials – including project plans and presentation decks

Collaborating with colleagues in different time zones requiring rigorous coordination between teams

Working across the Leadership & Culture team in an agile way to support the highest priority project activity

Facilitating team effectiveness interventions as required





What you will need to be successful:

Degree qualified or equivalent experience/education



As the successful candidate, it would also be essential that you have:

Disciplined mindset, being a proactive self-starter who can quickly adapt and upskill to new requirements and who can apply their knowledge and skills to multiple initiatives

Ability to prioritize and execute tasks in a fast-paced environment; experience delivering on deadline

Strong communication skills (written and oral), excellent analytical abilities and attention to detail

Creative and collaborative approach with an understanding of how to reach relevant stakeholder groups across multiple disciplines

Strong facilitation skills



It would also be desirable that you have ability to support design, development and implementation of talent, learning, or team effectiveness programs.





Why join our team?



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits!



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!