Leading in Operations Programme Design Lead

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Role Synopsis:

The role of the Leading in Operations Program Design Lead is to design and develop relevant, quality and innovative learning assets for the Leading in Operations program, bp’s flagship Operating team capability development program.

You will have overall responsibility for content design for both the LiO Core and LiO InSite offerings.

The LiO Design Lead manages a small team of agency designers who are part of the central LiO program team and is the SPA for external design services suppliers supporting the LiO program design effort.

The LiO program team reports into bpSolutions Operations Excellence.

Primary work location is our Sunbury-on-Thames office, UK.

Roles and responsibilities:

Programme design core & InSite:

Design and develop core content

Maintain content & ops relevance across the programme

Innovate design and participant experience UX/UI

Deliver high quality face-to-face content

Manage design costs

Governance of core and Insites

Implement evaluation feedback loop into design process and learning assets

Lead the design team:

Provide clear direction & support on the programme design

Stage gate approver for all storyboards and development of assets

Application of design on assets

InSites

Plan & lead GSA for sites

Work with external agencies to plan & implement content design

Content approver and SME interface for all sessions

Stakeholder Management:

P&C and regional L&D leads

Site LT for content design and scope of InSites

Content SMEs

Experience and Job Requirements:

Experience in the design and delivery of training sessions with strong facilitation skills.

Strong written and verbal communication skills with good interpersonal and coaching skills.

Self-motivation and ability to work both independently and as a productive member of a team.

Able to design creative content that engages varied audiences.

Enthusiastic and inclusive approach

Energy/Oil & Gas industry experience would be beneficial but not essential.

Why Join our team?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!



Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.