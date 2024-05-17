Job summary

Entity:

People & Culture



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

Role Synopsis

The Learning Advisor works closely with the Sr Learning Advisor, and Learning Coordinator in supporting the safety & operational learning agenda which includes the following:

Manage the learning value chain by proactively partnering with key collaborators to understand performance gaps and identify, define, provide solutions, Maintain license to operate by supporting the business to improve safety performance including standardizing and modernizing compliance/conformance learning and proficiency assurance. support the implementation and handle delivery of global and local skill development programs. Support the business in developing a learning culture in which self-development and continuous skilling, reskilling, upskilling is the standard, keeping our people and organization future proof.

Key Accountabilities

Act as a liaison to the wider learning community and drives the development of the local learning culture.

Supports learning demand planning processes where applicable.

Works in partnership with local customers and business enablers to support learning need identification.

Actively partners with the larger learning organization, to ensure alignment and fast-tracking of needs manifesting from the business.

Acts as a learning integrator for site supported initiatives and supports minor design/development projects where applicable.

Works in partnership with proficiency assurance team in support of the business.

Works in partnership with the future skills and learning team to raise awareness on new campaigns/events.

Operationalize cost and partner recovery for learning conducted in site/region/business based on supported team.

Runs learning deployment activity at the local level in support of site/region/business.

Support the day-to-day operations of the local Learning Hubs

Supports local talent pipeline activities and community outreach.

Acts as a trainer where applicable i.e. new employee onboarding, safety courses, skill qualifications, etc.

Crucial Education:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience or relevant qualification or experience

Crucial Experience and Job Requirements:

Strong performance consulting and partner leadership skills and a focus to deliver pragmatic solutions to basic business learning problems are essential.

Strong data management and digital fluency skills

Experience developing/delivering innovative learning solutions with a focus on agile principles and new technologies.

Experience in learning support, in managing part of the learning value chain and basic knowledge of local training related legislation.

Learning Value Chain applied experience in any of the following:

Performance analysis, Capability gap analysis experience, Experience in Solution identification, Solution scoping, Delivery modes, Content design, Prototyping, Vendor management, Faculty management, Third-party delivery, Online delivery, Assessment and evaluation, Data collection, Reporting

Desirable criteria

Good communication and influencing skills.

Strong problem solving and project/program management skills.

Basic knowledge of and experience in using learning management systems

Basic knowledge of and experience in using e-Learning development software i.e. Articulate 360 or Adobe Captivate

Basic level eye for business and organizational change skills

Basic knowledge pipeline or refinery operations

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!

How much do we pay? (72,000.00 - 103,000.00 - 134,000.00 USD Annual)

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.



We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.



As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.