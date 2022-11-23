Learning Advisor, Whiting

Job summary

At bp, we're reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we're leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.

We're a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can't do it alone. We're looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Role Synopsis

The Learning Advisor supports the Learning Senior Advisor and Learning Manager in supporting the safety & operational learning agenda which includes the following:

manage the learning value chain by proactively partnering with key collaborators to understand performance gaps and identify, define, provide solutions, maintain license to operate by supporting the business to improve safety performance including standardizing and modernizing compliance/conformance learning and competency assurance, support the implementation and manage delivery of global and local skill development programs, support the business in developing a learning culture in which self-development and continuous skilling, reskilling, upskilling is the standard, keeping our people and organization future proof.

Key Accountabilities

Act as a liaison to the wider learning community and drives the development of the local learning culture.

Supports learning demand planning processes where applicable.

Works in partnership with local collaborators and business enablers to support learning need identification.

Active partnering with the larger learning organization, to ensure alignment and fast-tracking of needs manifesting from the business.

Acts as a learning integrator for site supported initiatives and supports minor design/development projects where applicable.

Works in partnership with competency assurance team in support of the business.

Works in partnership with the future skills and learning team to raise awareness on new campaigns/events.

Operationalizes cost and partner recovery for learning conducted in site/region/business based on supported discipline.

Manages learning deployment activity at the local level in support of site/region/business.

Act as a trainer where applicable i.e. new employee onboarding, safety courses, skill qualifications, etc.

Essential Education:

Bachelor’s degree or relevant qualification or experience

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Strong performance consulting and collaborator management skills and a focus to deliver pragmatic solutions to basic business learning problems are essential

Strong data management and digital fluency skills

Experience developing/delivering innovative learning solutions with a focus on agile principles and new technologies

Experience in learning support, in managing part of the learning value chain and basic knowledge of local training related legislation

Learning Value Chain applied experience in any of the following:

Performance analysis, Capability gap analysis experience, Experience in Solution identification, Solution scoping, Delivery modes, Content design, Prototyping, Vendor management, Faculty management, Third-party delivery, Online delivery, Assessment and evaluation, Data collection, Reporting

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!