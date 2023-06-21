Learning Analytics and Insights Manager

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Could you see yourself leading the measurement strategy for the Future Skills and Learning (FS&L) and Safety and Operational Learning (S&OL) organizations, providing critical analytics and insight into the effectiveness of learning on business strategy and critical metrics?This is an exciting opportunity for someone with a background in data analytics to influence and support decision making across current and future activity sets, making Talent a truly data-driven organization.

Entity:

People & Culture



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Summary:

Could you see yourself leading the measurement strategy for the Future Skills and Learning (FS&L) and Safety and Operational Learning (S&OL) organizations, providing critical analytics and insight into the effectiveness of learning on business strategy and critical metrics?This is an exciting opportunity for someone with a background in data analytics to influence and support decision making across current and future activity sets, making Talent a truly data-driven organization.



Job Description:

In this role, you will: Be responsible for the analytics and insights strategy for the bp learning teams across the Talent organization, with a focus on improving performance and demonstrating the impact of talent initiatives. Develop positive relationships with external evaluation suppliers, and partners internally within Talent, skills taxonomy team, and bp technology to deliver future focused measurement insights. Operationalize the measurement of learning and development offers across the learning organizations in partnership with relevant colleagues across the business. Lead and generate regular reporting demonstrating value of Talent initiatives, as well as the analytics across audiences, structures, skills areas, and business priorities. Partner within People Insights & Analytics to take the strategy/ business requirements and translate these into tangible pieces of work for data scientists or developers to create so that meaningful insights can be created. Lead upskill sessions on data products and be a point of contact for data.

Essential Requirements and Education:

Degree in a subject that supports evaluation, research skills and data analytics or equivalent experience.

Experience delivering data driven insights in learning or talent capability.

Relevant evaluation experience with a good understanding of tools and relevant frameworks.

Authority in using learning measurement tools such as Metrics That Matter” and able to provide line of sight into new tools.

Strong performance consulting, partner management and communication skills and the ability to bring data alive to help influence, persuade and challenge the status quo.

Business skills include: data analytics and visualization, strong analytical thinking, eye for business, communication and influence, problem solving, project and programme management and business partnering.

Part time position can be offered. Hybrid model available with at least 60% of work in the office.

Why join us? At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

