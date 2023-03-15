Learning Enablement Analyst

Job summary

The Learning Enablement Officer position is responsible for the end-to-end management of logistical and delivery activity in line with the Learning Value Chain (LVC); ensuring that all tasks associated with the smooth running with the set-up, planning, training session and record maintenance, are performed to a high standard and within the agreed timeframe. This role reports directly to the Learning Enablement Lead

Key Accountabilities

Responsible for the provisioning of the goods and services required in support of the rollout of training sessions. Identify and escalate risks and issues, providing potential solutions to mitigate.

• Scheduling Trainers and Faculty in support of training sessions; liaising with multiple individual faculty and faculty vendors to this end.

• Select and confirm appropriate training venues against a defined list of criteria. Exercise judgement when balancing advantageous ‘met requirements’, including budget, when confirming choice.

Timely ordering of training materials arrangement of special training requirements including among others the management of virtual or physical materials, the ordering of various IT services or catering and ensuring the availability of required tools (e.g. scrap cars, diesel oil etc.).

• Administer sessions, completing all session related tasks outlined in workflow tool (Salesforce), ensure that training records on bp’s learning management system (Cornerstone) are updated accurately and within agreed timeframes.

• Responsible for recording the costs (estimated and actual) for all goods and services contracted against a session – following up for invoicing within agreed timescales.

• Responsible for maintaining the absolute accuracy of the information held on Salesforce and Cornerstone.

• Ensure session schedule changes are reflected accurately and promptly in Salesforce and communicated to our vendors, learners and faculty.

Ensure clear and accurate communication to all learning audiences via Salesforce, within agreed timescales i.e., provide full customer service to learners, stakeholder, vendors, and colleagues through strong case management practices.

• Engage with the wider team, suggesting better ways of working, demonstrating a commitment to continuous improvement and aid in updating global documentation.

• Champion and support Learning Services and P&C Services + Solutions initiatives, staying current with P&C communications.

• Support the preparations for the annual ISO 9000 accreditation by reviewing and updating process documentation and actively participating in the audit itself.

ESSENTIAL EDUCATION:

• Undergraduate degree or equivalent experience

• Understanding of the learning life cycle model

ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS:

• 3-5 years of experience and numerate with a basic understanding of data analysis and reporting

• Digital fluency – strong systems and computer skills and experience across full spectrum of systems and technologies in use

• Solid communication skills; experience in positioning messages appropriately with different audiences, with a close attention to grammar and spelling





